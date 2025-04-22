Kristi Noem’s Purse Had $3,000 When It Was Stolen—Here’s Why She Was Carrying The Whopping Amount!

Kristi Noem was out in Washington, D.C., with her kids and grandkids celebrating Easter. The unexpected happened when her purse was snatched at the restaurant, leading to a big loss.

This incident is grabbing eyeball because she’s the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. She lost $3000 in cash as her purse was stolen.

Her reason for carrying so much cash was to use it for Easter Celebrations. She was out with her family and wanted to treat them or give cash away as Easter gifts. This seems like a sweet gesture from Grandma when celebrating Easter. Apart from so much cash, this security breach also included the loss of her apartment keys, passport, blank checks, driver’s license, and makeup bag. Some other personal belongings were also stolen.

The contents of the bag were confirmed by CNN‘s law enforcement sources. There is security footage recorded at the restaurant that’s coming in handy to conduct the investigation.

Considering the proof and the profile of the case, law enforcement has already launched an investigation. They are watching the footage to locate the thief. Besides, Noem has financial resources to facilitate the investigation without any delays. It may have been unusual to carry so much cash around these days, but it’s understandable that Noem was planning to use this cash for entertainment, meals, and gifts to her family.

Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag, including $3,000 in cash stolen from a DC restaurant. Who carries $3000 in cash? Elites with Rolex watches, that’s who. — Chris Rilling (@tokitaeII) April 21, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Noel has found herself in the middle of the news. She has been an integral member of the Trump administration, helping him with his immigration crackdown. Noem has contributed to tracking down gang members and undocumented immigrants. They were sent to the worst prison in El Salvador.

When she was in Congress, she went so far as to put restrictions on some areas and named them as terrorist-controlled regions. Due to her involvement in this movement, her public image is not the best. All the deportation efforts make people think she is not fit for her role.

Kristi Noem’s bag with $3,000 stolen from DC restaurant

South Dakota’s brand just took a serious hit. 🤦‍♀️ Seems like even a governor’s handbag isn’t foolproof when it comes to discretion. This just adds another layer to the already complex image of …https://t.co/UpkCp6I9Xv — Rachel King (@RachelKing86713) April 21, 2025

She also wrote a book and gave details of accounts where she killed a pet dog and a goat. Her reason for revealing this information was to tell people how strong she is. Moreover, she wanted to communicate that she can take tough decisions; hence, justifying the role she plays in the administration. However, this revelation set her back as she was not chosen as Trump’s vice president.

In other controversial news, she received backlash as she was holding a rifle, pointing at one of the agents next to her. Apart from this, her expensive travels for work as well as personal use have raised eyebrows, as she has already spent $150,000.