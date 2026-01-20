Man Accused of Killing 10-Year-Old Boy in Hit-and-Run Makes Shocking Gesture at Victim’s Family After Not-Guilty Verdict

In a verdict that has shaken the core of a Mississippi community and public faith in the justice system, a jury in Amite County has acquitted the accused of all charges related to the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old child.

Cody Rollinson was accused of the deliberate hit-and-run death of Jordan Hill on January 15, 2026. The jury gave Rollinson a ‘non-guilty’ verdict after less than an hour of deliberation. As expected, the family of the victim is stunned and has been left grieving, demanding justice for young Hill.

This verdict has also prompted a renewed debate about the lack of justice and accountability in fatal traffic cases.

It all began on April 5, 2025, when Jordan Hill was enjoying his Saturday riding his ATV in a grassy area of the rural side near Liberty, Mississippi. He was struck by Rollinson’s pickup truck. Hill was struck so badly that he died on the scene due to his injuries.

The local law enforcement officers later arrested Rollinson, and he was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was also charged with the felony of leaving the scene of an accident.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Rollinson was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

Though the prosecution argued the act was deliberate, the jury gave a ‘not guilty’ verdict. This outcome had left the victim’s family speechless and in a state of disbelief.

Friends and family of the victim and the supporters have called this a failure of the justice system, and people have speculated that there was something more sinister behind the jury’s decision. Wanda Brown, in a local interview, said that she is ‘shocked’.

“I was shocked because you have all this evidence—evidence, facts—and it still was found not guilty.”

However, it was not only the verdict that left people stunned, but it was also Rollison’s behavior after it was announced. The verdict was televised, and after the announcement, a video shows Rollinson being escorted through the parking lot of the Amite County Courthouse. The video then shows Rollinson spitting at the members of Hill’s family who were gathered outside.

This moment of disrespect for the grieving family drew immediate condemnation from observers and the victim’s family. “‘There’s no remorse!’” one of the family members can be heard saying.

Rollinson’s defense pointed out the circumstances surrounding the crash. They claimed that the accused had no cellphone service at the scene, and that’s why he was unable to call 911 for help. However, critics have pointed out that it still does not justify his actions of leaving a critically injured child alone and scared.

Supporters of Jordan Hill have now started a Change.org petition calling this incident more than an accident and are urging for broader attention to what they see as a systematic shortcoming in such cases and their prosecution.

Community members have also raised concerns over jury selection, saying that many members were aware of the incident and thus shouldn’t have sat for the case.

Amidst all this, the loss for Hill’s family remains unimaginable, and the fight for justice is still on.