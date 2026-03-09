Mamdani Won’t Condemn Alleged ISIS-Sympathizing Bomb Tossers as Chilling Details Spill Out

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s initial response to the improvised explosive devices thrown outside Gracie Mansion didn’t specifically label the two suspects as ISIS-inspired extremists. However, police reported on Monday that they are investigating the case as terrorism and federal charges are likely.

In a statement released Sunday, Mamdani condemned the anti-Muslim protest organized by far-right activist Jake Lang. He described it as “rooted in bigotry and racism” and called the attempt to use an explosive device “criminal” and “reprehensible.” While he thanked NYPD officers for their quick response, he did not directly identify the suspects or label them as terrorists in that initial statement.

By Monday, the police had given the case a much more serious designation. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said authorities are viewing the incident as “an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.” They are collaborating with federal prosecutors and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Tisch noted that investigators found no clear connection to Iran or the wider conflict overseas.

During the same news conference on Monday, Mamdani stated, “They’re suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism.” He added that “anyone who comes to NYC to bring violence to our streets will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The suspects are Emir Balat, 18, from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, from Newtown, Pennsylvania. Tisch mentioned that both are in custody and will face federal charges. The complaint had not yet been made public as of Monday. Reports from ABC News and other outlets indicated that the men allegedly told investigators they watched ISIS videos. Police also noted that the devices are undergoing further examination at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Officials stated that the incident occurred Saturday during a “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” protest outside Gracie Mansion, led by Lang. Lang had received a pardon after being charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack and is now running for Senate in Florida. Police reported that the protest attracted a larger number of counterprotesters, and tensions escalated after someone from Lang’s group reportedly used pepper spray.

Tisch described how one suspect lit and threw a device containing nuts, bolts, screws, and a hobby fuse into the crowd. Another device was also dropped, and a third suspected device was later found in a car linked to the suspects. That third item did not test positive for explosives, but all materials were sent for further analysis.

Police stated that at least one of the devices contained TATP, a volatile explosive often used in terror attacks. Tisch emphasized that the improvised explosive devices were designed to “injure, maim or worse.” She clarified that they were not smoke bombs or hoax devices and “could have caused serious injury or death.” Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This case has drawn fresh attention to Mamdani’s response to the politically charged attack outside his official residence. His initial statement focused on condemning the anti-Muslim protest and the violence in general. By Monday, after police labeled the incident as ISIS-inspired terrorism, the mayor more firmly aligned with that description, stating that those responsible would face the full force of the law.