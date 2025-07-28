Male Celebrities Who Were Smitten by Kate Middleton—The List Includes Tom Cruise

Like every public figure, Kate Middleton also has her own share of fans and haters. While many don’t really like her, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Billie Eilish, and more are fans of the royal, to say the least. Stars who got to meet Middleton say that she is surprisingly cordial, despite the strict set of royal rules she is bound to follow.

Of course, we can’t forget about Kate’s good looks, which earned her quite a male fan following. Many stars have been infatuated with Middleton over the years. From One Direction members to Jack Whitehall, she has left a lasting mark on Hollywood’s greatest men.

Remember the time when there was a rumor about Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton? Yes, the Hollywood heartthrob incited a wild gossip after a video from the 2022 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick went viral. Cruise, who is otherwise known to be a close friend of the royal family, offered Middleton his hand while going up the stairs. The taboo gesture was a breach in protocol and definitely made it awkward.

However, social media users commented that he forgot the royal etiquette, because he was “in awe of her beauty.”

While Tom Cruise might have had unrequited feelings for Kate, Jake Whitewall went one step ahead and admitted his admiration for her. The comedian revealed in 2014 that he also attended Marlborough College with the royal as a teen. “I don’t know whether it’s appropriate given the circumstances, but you were probably my first ever crush,” Whitehall said.

He added, “Okay, definitely inappropriate. Your Highness [Prince William] is giving me a very sharp look.” However, Jake also noted that he never had a chance with Kate, because she was much older, and now she will forever be “the one that got away.”

At the same Royal Variety Performance where Whitehall confessed his feelings for Middleton, One Direction members also had a chance to meet the royal. Among the boys, Harry Styles was the first to break the ice and seemingly “flirt” with the Princess a little. At that time, she was pregnant, and Styles congratulated her. However, later, she added a cheeky comment saying, “[Though] she didn’t look bumpy.”

Many of the other members were seen feeling a little nervous, a very natural feeling when meeting someone like Kate Middleton. The boy band was also in awe of Catherine, to say the least.

Matthew McConaughey also showed a kind gesture towards the royal at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. When Middleton arrived, he gave her a standing ovation, earning great reactions online.

Among other celebrities, Daniel Craig was seemingly smitten when meeting Kate for the first time during the 2021 London premiere of the James Bond film, No Time to Die. According to royal editor Rebecca English, the actor told Middleton, “You look jolly lovely!”

Did his heart also skip a beat that day?