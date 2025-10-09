“Make the Proof”— RFK Jr. Suggests Future Studies As His Latest Autism Claim Draws Backlash From Health Experts and Scientists

Health Secretary RFK Jr. is back with new claims regarding Autism. At a White House Cabinet meeting on October 9, 2025, RFK Jr. doubled down on another unconfirmed assertion. He claimed that the boys who are circumcised early show twice the autism rate and then went on to link Autism with Tylenol (acetaminophen), once again.

These disputable and provocative statements were made in the presence of President Donald Trump, who later offered a similar statement. He then went on to repeat his previous statement to the women, saying, “Don’t take Tylenol if you’re pregnant … And when the baby is born, don’t give it Tylenol.”

RFK JR: There are many other confirmations — there are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism. It’s highly likely because they are given Tylenol pic.twitter.com/LvLguDtlQY — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025

Kennedy has made these bold statements on the basis of a 2015 Danish study that observed a correlation between circumcision and Autism in boys. However, the study did not mention Tylenol anywhere and was not peer-reviewed either.

Since the study lacked important data on the pain relief medication, the casual inference made by the health secretary, RFK Jr., is not well-founded. Kennedy also referred to countries where the use of acetaminophen was lower. He claimed that those countries have lower autism diagnoses.

Kennedy also plans to defend his stance as he plans to “make the proof”. His claim of making the proof hints toward the future studies administration might be commissioned; however, since they already want a certain result, the study and its authenticity are rendered moot.

1. The scientific method is to create a hypothesis and then test to see whether it’s true. Not “making” proof. 2. He is admitting that he said Tylenol causes autism without proof. https://t.co/uj0ulGWbUX — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 9, 2025

RFK Jr’s narrative is completely in contrast with the consensus of leading medical bodies.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) recently confirmed that Tylenol is deemed safe for pregnant women when used appropriately. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) have also confirmed that the drug remains appropriate for use during pregnancy as needed.

Several health organisations have denounced the Administration’s assertions. Autism advocacy organisations have warned that linking Autism to Tylenol without any evidence or substantial studies could spread misinformation and incite stigma against mothers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and others have officially dismissed the suggested causal link between acetaminophen and Autism.

The FDA, acting in response to increasing controversy, has stated it will seek label modifications to report potential associations, but with the caveat that no established causal risk exists. Experts caution that undue focus on unsubstantiated risks can discourage pregnant individuals from getting relief from fever or pain, which have risks of their own if not treated.

Kennedy’s attempt to bind circumcision, acetaminophen, and Autism into a single narrative is bold and unfounded. This is more about politics and controlling the medical freedom of women than science.

RFK Jr’s claims contradict decades of medical research and data and could cause unnecessary dilemmas amongst the vulnerable section of society.

The medical community insists on caution: correlation is not causation, and pain relief during pregnancy remains a medically relevant and often necessary tool.

Whilst Trump and RFK Jr make these claims, one has to remember that all the Kennedy kids and Trump’s children are vaccinated.