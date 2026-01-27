Major Union Calls for Top Trump Officials to Quit After Minneapolis Killing

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to resign or be fired. They accused the two top officials in the Trump administration of supporting policies that led to the fatal shooting of a union member during protests in Minneapolis over the weekend.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement that Noem and Miller “must resign immediately.” He added that President Donald Trump should dismiss them if they do not comply.

This demand followed the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center and a member of AFGE Local 3669. The shooting occurred during a confrontation with federal immigration officers on January 24, according to AFGE.

Kelley linked the call for resignations to both the shooting and the administration’s statements afterward. In the AFGE release, Kelley claimed that Noem “betrayed the public trust” by labeling Pretti a “domestic terrorist.” He described this claim as “reckless, defamatory, and unsupported by the facts.”

Kelley noted that Miller made a similar accusation first and called him “the architect of the chaotic and failed immigration policy in Minnesota.”

“Our demand is clear,” Kelley said in the statement. “Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was responsible for carrying out the policy that led to Alex’s needless killing, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect of that policy, must resign immediately. If they refuse, President Trump must dismiss them.”

BREAKING: AFGE calls for resignation or termination of both Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller for abhorrent rhetoric following killing of AFGE member Alex Pretti.https://t.co/tuN0RAVL3n — AFGE (@AFGENational) January 27, 2026

According to AFGE, public reports have identified Miller as the key force behind the administration’s immigration agenda. They claimed he used “high-pressure tactics” to push for its implementation across the federal government.

The union also accused Noem of making “deliberate choices” that altered the Department of Homeland Security and contributed to the situation in Minneapolis. These choices included changes in leadership and enforcement methods.

AFGE’s statement was issued as Minneapolis was still on edge after several confrontations related to federal immigration enforcement in the city, including Pretti’s death. This incident was captured on video and led to new protests and political fallout.

The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault. pic.twitter.com/0JmEsJ1QFW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 25, 2026

Kelley called for an “independent third-party” investigation into Pretti’s death. He urged bipartisan congressional oversight, saying that authorities should “uncover the truth” and seek accountability.

AFGE represents 820,000 federal and D.C. government workers across various agencies, including those in the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The demand for resignations adds to the growing pressure on Noem after the Minneapolis shooting. The debate continues over the administration’s immigration enforcement tactics and the roles of senior officials in directing operations and messaging after deadly incidents.