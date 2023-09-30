The View underwent a huge transition in a season debut that left viewers buzzing with anticipation, as Whoopi Goldberg took the opportunity to unveil new props and changes to the famous daytime talk show. This positive development comes after the Writers Guild of America's lengthy strike, which officially ended recently.

The return of the show's writers was the most noticeable difference that viewers noted during the season premiere. The Writers Guild of America strike, which began in May, finally reached a tentative agreement after 146 days of writers' strike. After the strike ended, the writers triumphantly returned to the show. The legendary co-host of The View, Goldberg, eagerly broke the exciting news to her audience, per The U.S. Sun.

Goldberg joked during the show, "Am I allowed to say that the writers are back?" The staff, audience, and co-hosts cheerfully applauded after hearing the news. With the writers back in action, the blue cards were replaced with white cards. "Our blue cards are now neat and clean," Whoopi stated, holding out her white cards. Joy Behar said, "And we can read the prompter."

The changes to The View went beyond the writers' return. The 27th season included a redesigned set and a striking season premiere, giving the show a fresh new look. The previously dominant blue and white color scheme has been replaced with an attractive and classy gold color scheme.

The desk on the show was changed from white and blue to a dazzling gold finish. The seats, too, were transformed from white to a warm oak brown with soft padding. The show's name, The View, is prominently displayed in a magnificent gold script on the front of the table.

The season premiere also introduced audiences to a new season opener, Alyssa Farah Griffin. The show's title board had a prominent gold color, setting the tone for an exciting season full of new perspectives. Viewers were also treated to a glimpse of the TV stars, who were posed against a gold background and exuded joy.

As news of The View's exciting developments spread, fans took to social media to express their delight. Viewers expressed their delight at the writers' return, the show's fresh style, and the promise of an interesting 27th season on X (previously Twitter).

"The writers are back on #TheView!" one fan exclaimed, while another added, "You can tell the writers are back - they have a snappy opening again #TheView." Fans were overwhelmingly joyful and excited, with many expressing delight at the writers' return and the show's new look. A third person commented, "So glad the writers are back!" "Welcome back writers of The View," tweeted another viewer. "I knew they'd talk about the writers," said another fan.

