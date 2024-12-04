Maggie Haberman Reveals One Mistake That Could Ruin Musk's Bond With Trump: "[He] Never Likes..."

Elon Musk’s rising influence in Donald Trump’s presidential transition team has been a subject of intrigue, with the tech billionaire carving a prominent place in Trump’s inner circle. However, according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, their partnership might face an expiration date—and it all boils down to how Musk’s actions might reflect on Trump’s image. Since Trump’s election victory, Musk has become an omnipresent figure at Mar-a-Lago, dining with the president-elect, participating in key discussions, and even offering input on staffing decisions. His presence was notable when Trump took a congratulatory call from Ukranian Volodymyr Zelensky, where Musk’s Starlink service was praised, as reported by CNN.

As per The Independent, Musk has also echoed preferences for political roles, demonstrating his ability to influence Trump’s decision-making process; recently, he was also appointed as the leader of DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) along with Vivek Ramaswamy. However, despite Trump and the tech mogul's apparent camaraderie, Haberman pointed out a critical potential flaw in their relationship—Trump’s sensitivity to public perception.

Haberman remarked, “When relationships start to become problematic, in Trump’s mind, is usually when the person starts attracting negative headlines that bounce off on Trump. That’s not happening right now.” For now, Musk’s wealth and strategic alignment with Trump’s goals shield their relationship, but Trump’s track record with close allies suggests this could change.

Elon Musk may be overstaying his welcome in Trump world, according to NBC News reporting. “He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” one person familiar with the Trump transition said. @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/OJ0s1Yz7rt — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 14, 2024

Musk has intertwined himself with Trump’s political and personal life. He was jokingly dubbed “Uncle Elon” by Trump’s granddaughter, and the GOP leader himself quipped about Musk’s constant presence, saying, “He likes this place. I can’t get him out of here.” Musk’s involvement extends beyond social ties. His influence has seeped into major political decisions, such as endorsing Sen. Rick Scott for GOP Senate leadership and pushing for Trump-friendly policies.

However, Musk’s prominent role has raised eyebrows within Trump’s camp. Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher emphasized the discomfort among Trump insiders, explaining, “He definitely inserts himself all the time; that’s his style. That’s why he’s just suddenly shown up there like the guest that wouldn’t leave…But he’s not going anywhere until Trump throws him out. Which could happen, because they’re both really strong personalities who like to be at the center of attention.” The discomfort reflects the tension that could eventually strain the partnership, especially given their shared penchant for dominating the spotlight.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump during a campaign rally on October 05, 2024 in Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

Another factor keeping their alliance intact is, reportedly, Trump’s admiration for Musk’s immense wealth. Trump equates wealth with intelligence, as Haberman noted, “Trump never likes anybody around for too long and one of the things people around him have come to realize over time is that scarcity is a commodity for them if they want to have longevity with him…Musk is also, and it depends on the day, the richest or one of the richest men in the world and Trump has a huge fascination with wealth. Trump equates wealth with intelligence. And so I actually think this relationship could last for quite some time.”