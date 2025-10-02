Brilyn Hollyhand is a 19-year-old conservative rising star. The GOP and MAGA have been trying to launch him as the replacement for Charlie Kirk, as “New Charlie Kirk”. However, right now, Hollyhand is facing backlash after a sting operation revealed that his agent requested $7,500.

This was framed as the speaking fee. Travel expenses were to be billed separately. This amount was quoted for Hollyhand to make a campus appearance.

The Daily Beast story reports that the sting was arranged by a group that was pretending to be a college group looking to hire Hollyhand. The agent allegedly returned a quote:

“Brilyn’s charge is $7,500 plus coach class airline and expenses for (2) two. Is this within budget?”

Hollyhand has denied public charging for campus appearances, saying he pays his own travel and accommodations to speak on campus and only charges for “large conferences.”

Brilyn Hollyhand allegedly charges thousands to speak at college conferences.https://t.co/jqFGfPPSfg — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 2, 2025

But critics counter, pointing to an invoice in which he received $2,191.91 for travel, accommodation, and food related to a campus event with Penn State College Republicans.

Complicating the story, the agent subsequently modified the words, stating Hollyhand is “happy to work with whatever budget is available to bring in a speaker” for campus events.

He has been in controversy ever since he came into the scene. While Kirk was known to begin his journey from grassroot level and had a lifetime of experience with being married with two kids, Hollyhand himself is just a kid.

Earlier, The Daily Beast has reported that many within the MAGA circle find his approach elitist. He sparked a backlash earlier when he posted a video from a private jet while en route to a campus visit.

His video was deemed extremely tone-deaf with ‘country club’ optics.

This is Brilyn Hollyhand, he is one of a ‘successors’ to Charlie Kirk. Sitting in a $10,000,000 plane wearing a $10,000 Rolex, he is one of the anointed leaders of TPUSA. What’s wrong with this picture besides everything? pic.twitter.com/cocF7ky5D1 — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) September 28, 2025

Turning Point USA leaders have now distanced themselves from Hollyhand. They have clarified that his tours and speaking appointments are not officially affiliated with their organisation.

However, the young speaker does have a group of supporters who have argued that some level of funding is needed for him to travel and speak at these events. They have argued that if conservative message has to be spread on college campuses, there needs to be financing and funding.

Hollyhand says his attention is only on the engagement and discourse rather than profit.

Yet, the sting has raised serious questions over the transparency of the whole operation and whether he will be able to maintain the level of consistency like Kirk.

If Hollyhand claims that he has not charged for campus stops and there happens to be records of him benefitting financially from these tours, he will be under extreme scrutiny over financial arrangements and benefits. This will have a direct impact on his brand and how he sees his future in the conservative circles.

The ball is in Hollyhand’s court. It is up to him to come clean with his financial records and disclose his fees and his booking practices, or counter the critics with some more arguments.

For young conservative activists watching closely, the episode may serve as a test: will his brand survive questions about authenticity and money?