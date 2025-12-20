MAGA World Stunned by Back-to-Back Departures

On Friday, Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced she was stepping away from politics, and before the news could fully sink in, a MAGA New York Rep. Elise Stefanik followed with a far more surprising declaration that she was also calling it quits.

Stefanik’s decision carried the bigger shock, as at 41, she was not viewed as someone easing toward the exits. In the MAGA world, she had become one of the movement’s most reliable faces as a sharp communicator with national visibility and a future that looked wide open. Many Republicans had already penciled her in as the favorite to win the GOP primary in New York’s 2026 gubernatorial race.

Instead, she announced she would not seek re-election to Congress and would suspend her run for governor.

“While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress,” Stefanik wrote in a lengthy statement on X.

Stefanik’s explanation was deeply personal as she made it clear she was stepping away to focus on her 4-year-old son, Sam, and decribed the choice as one she had wrestled with, not rushed into.

“While many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom,” she wrote. “I believe that being a parent is life’s greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness—particularly at his tender age.”

For many inside Republican politics, the message was understandable. But it did not make the moment any less disruptive.

Stefanik had been treated as a long-term investment by the party, someone expected to keep climbing, not step aside. She had built a strong fundraising network, cultivated loyalty within MAGA circles, and become a familiar presence on conservative television. Her exit removes a major voice at a time when Republicans are trying to solidify their messaging ahead of the 2026 midterms.

A race in NY that once seemed settled now looks wide open, forcing potential candidates to rethink their timelines and party leaders to search for a new standard-bearer who can energize the base in a difficult statewide contest.

Both of the MAGA women leaving around the same time certainly created some buzz and anxiety for the GOP. Together, the announcements created the impression of a sudden clearing of the stage, two prominent figures exiting within the span of a coffee break.

In her announcement, Stefanik also made clear that the decision was final, writing: “I will not seek re-election to Congress,” confirming that she will step away at the end of her current term. Lummis, on the other hand, announced her decision earlier the same day, issued a brief statement of her own confirming she would not continue in elected office, marking the end of her tenure after years in the Senate. Her office gave a cryptic explanation, citing it as a personal decision rather than a political or health related.

By Friday afternoon, Republican leadership publicly acknowledged both departures. In a statement released after Stefanik’s post, House Republicans thanked her for her service and said she would “always be part of the conference family,” while noting that leadership had been informed shortly before the announcement went public.