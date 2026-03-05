‘Don’t Do It’ —MAGA World Turns on Trump Over His Choice For Texas Senate

Donald Trump is at odds with many of his MAGA followers amid differences of opinion about the Iran crisis. But this time, the clash is over his controversial choice for the GOP Senate primary in Texas. A report in The Atlantic suggests the candidate is John Cornyn, not Ken Paxton, as many expected. MAGA members have expressed frustration.

Cornyn has been consistently backed by the Republican Senate campaign in Washington. His record includes direct attacks on Paxton, especially regarding Paxton’s alleged extramarital affair. Paxton’s divorce from his wife, Angela, last summer has been a frequent point of contention raised by Cornyn in recent months.

Trump’s possible endorsement of John Cornyn is now under heavy scrutiny among the MAGA base. Right-wing influencers and activists have already reacted online, accusing Cornyn of being anti-Trump and weak on illegal immigration, among other issues.

Some formerly loyal MAGA supporters have warned that Trump could lose support if he proceeds with this endorsement. For example, Laura Loomer urged the president to continue backing Ken Paxton over Cornyn.

She wrote, “JUST IN: President Trump says he will soon endorse in the Texas Senate GOP race, & whoever he doesn’t endorse must drop out. Hopefully he endorses @KenPaxtonTX, because @JohnCornyn has a long record of being anti-Trump, pro-Islam, weak on illegal immigration, and anti 2A.”

JUST IN: President Trump says he will soon endorse in the Texas Senate GOP race, & whoever he doesn’t endorse must drop out. Hopefully he endorses @KenPaxtonTX, because @JohnCornyn has a long record of being anti-Trump, pro-Islam, weak on illegal immigration, and anti 2A. pic.twitter.com/PWuwuDSKrh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 4, 2026

Sara Gonzales, another pro-Trump follower and BlazeTV host, expressed similar thoughts in a post on X. She wrote, “Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, I am one of your biggest supporters, and I am urging you as someone who is in the Texas grassroots: do NOT endorse Cornyn. It will be one of your biggest mistakes. The majority of Texas voters voted AGAINST Cornyn last night. We don’t want him!”

Several other Republican commentators continued to use social media to express their strong rejection of Trump’s planned endorsement in Texas. For example, Sarah Fields, a prominent political commentator, claimed that the 79-year-old has a history of supporting unsuitable candidates in the state, and the same has happened once again with Cornyn.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, oonce one of Trump’s strongest allies in Congress, also shared her opinion on the matter. She posted a strong message on social media, emphasizing that Texans should be free to choose their representative rather than accept the candidate Trump selects for them.

An excerpt from her post read, “This is wrong, and the people of Texas should be able to vote for WHOEVER THEY WANT!!! NOT the candidate Trump demands. People are furious over this and if Trump does this, it could actually be the real reason Texas Senate seat flips blue.”

TEXAS SENATE RACE: If Trump endorses Cornyn it will cost him and the GOP dearly. Cornyn claimed Trump led an insurrection and praised Biden’s approach to border security. Don’t do it Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/CL42r0L7Bz — @amuse (@amuse) March 4, 2026

President Trump has held off from endorsing any candidate for the heated Texas primary. As a result, a runoff is scheduled for May 26. So far, neither Cornyn nor Paxton has reached the 50 per cent threshold to avoid it.

Despite the possible change in Trump’s candidate choice, Ken Paxton has vowed to remain in the race. He has positioned himself as the most authentic MAGA candidate.