MAGA Supporter Attacks Teen Girl at ICE Protest — High Schoolers Turn the Situation Around

A Trump supporter, proudly wearing a MAGA hat, was beaten up by a group of high schoolers after he reportedly attacked a teenage girl. Students of Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda, Texas, were peacefully protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement when the assailant got out of his car and grabbed a teenage girl who was among the protesters. He then proceeded to push her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts of Kyle. CBS Austin reports that Watts has been arrested by Texas police and now faces two counts of assault. He is charged with attacking a minor and causing physical harm.

Student-led protests against ICE have been taking place across Texas. The violent confrontation happened after the high school students walked out of class to hold a protest against federal agents while holding signs opposing mass deportations.

During a student walkout in Buda yesterday, police say a fight broke out between an adult man and a minor. The Hays County DA’s Office is now involved in the investigation. 🎥: Marcus Anthony Martinez@cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/StnPj5VUx2 — Farrah Walton (@FarrahWaltonTV) February 4, 2026

Footage of the incident confirms that the suspect ran towards the teen and attacked her. Without wasting any time, her fellow protesters came to her defense, teaching Chad a lesson he will never forget.

The MAGA attacker was dragged down by the teen protesters, wearing tags that read “Choose Kindness Always.” The high schoolers then showered him with punches and kicks. Chad managed to get hold of his MAGA hat and put it inside his backpack during the altercation.

He rushed to his car and fled the scene. The students continued to throw water bottles at his vehicle and curse at him. He reportedly also shaved off his hair and moustache in an attempt to avoid recognition. However, the authorities managed to arrest him. Prosecutors filed charges against him for being the primary aggressor.

This guy wearing a MAGA hat was driving by kids protesting from Hays Consolidated School District in Kyle,Texas & when he saw a girl with a sign he didn’t like he jumped out of his truck & went after her punching & hitting her! The rest of the kids defended her beating his ass! pic.twitter.com/OskdzVjKv5 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 3, 2026

Ruben Becerra, the Hays County Judge, has released an official statement condemning the attacker. He said, “Violence or intimidation directed at a minor…particularly during a lawful, peaceful demonstration…has no place in a constitutional republic that depends on the rule of law rather than force.”

He added that freedom of speech is a constitutional right and that he will always prioritize protecting the vulnerable. “I will not be silent when children exercising their constitutional rights are placed at risk. Our duty as a community is to protect the vulnerable and uphold the freedoms of speech and peaceful assembly that belong to all residents, regardless of viewpoint,” Becerra commented.

Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky has called the incident “an emotionally charged and sensitive issue involving minors that has deeply affected and rightfully concerned our community.” The students have received praise online for standing up for the right cause.

