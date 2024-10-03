MAGA Slams the Left Over Trump's 43-Foot 'Crooked and Obscene' Statue by Anonymous Artist

MAGA fans couldn't keep their dismay hidden as Donald Trump's giant 43-foot nude statue appeared to be hanging near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the presidential elections in November 2024, netizens slammed the Democratic Party for the same, even though the creators of the statue have not been identified, as per The Independent, with one of Trump's supporters saying, "If this isn't illegal, it should be."

🚨🇺🇸 GIANT NUDE TRUMP STATUE INSTALLED NEAR LAS VEGAS



A 43-foot-tall nude statue of Donald Trump titled "Crooked and Obscene" was erected along Interstate 15 near Las Vegas over the weekend.



The foam and rebar statue has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some calling… pic.twitter.com/WYcMk2oFiA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2024

As the Daily Mail reported the news along with the photos, social media went haywire. @stanleyfosha called out Kamala Harris and her campaign, "This is the second creepiest aspect of Kamala's campaign." @angelamcguire75 slammed the Democrats, "That's the Democrat Party - Obscene." @eiversa1 condemned, "That is the mental state of the left. @Jwatts3010 echoed, "The left is evil." @Emma34770971 added, "Democrats are getting very desperate .. thank God Trump will win."

Imagine if this was the indian kamala, all hell would break loose. — JOHN (@i___JOHN___i) October 1, 2024

More voices criticized the Democrats, like @2128023311S, who thought it was a sheer waste of money, "Spending half a million dollars on this shit while Americans are suffering yet again shows - the left has ZERO respect for anyone outside their bubble. Imagine all the good that money could do to help neighbors in need." @bluegaastank saw eye-to-eye, "Some rich tard blew his money on this. I thought they were about feeding the poor."

Why is this allowed to remain. The left should be defeated forever. — Jennifer Davis (@Jennife09999999) September 30, 2024

However, among the critics, were some who surprisingly found it befitting while others had mixed reactions. For instance, @FordPrefect747, wrote, "So, the statue is exactly like Trump: obscene and shocking to the senses." Meanwhile, this X user, @SpyMk2124, noted, "Using art to provoke reactions is nothing new, but this one seems more about shock value than thoughtful."

Isn’t this considered x rated? Kids driving by and such? Oh but Dems don’t care about kids. — FreedomFightersDaughter🇺🇸 (@FrdmFghtrskid) September 30, 2024

@babybeginner weighed in on its impact on kids who will see it while passing by, "Can we please talk about the children? This is the kind of thing that can leave lasting harm. I'm miserably uncomfortable and I’m an adult woman. Doing this in front of a little girl? In front of hundreds nay thousands of them? How many people will drive past that? I wouldn't want to see this done with Biden either. It isn't political. This is horrible."

Absolutely reprehensible to see the left doing this after two attempts have been made on Trump’s life. 😡 — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 30, 2024

Many MAGA fans were also not appreciative of the installation after the two assassination attempts on the GOP frontrunner's life. @CraigChamberlin condemned the statue for inciting more hate towards Trump: "Absolutely reprehensible to see the left doing this after two attempts have been made on Trump's life."

They'll spend time and money on a giant Trump statue just to mock him, but can't fix real issues facing Americans.



It’s pathetic how obsessed they are with him, while Kamala keeps hiding from real debates — John (@johnEiid) September 30, 2024

The giant installation was still standing until Monday, September 30, 2024, throughout I-15 which connects Nevada to Utah and weighs around 6,000 pounds. Coincidentally, or not, it had been put up ahead of Democratic nominee Harris' rally and is now set to tour across the United States.

A spokesperson for the artist behind the installation, who wishes to remain anonymous, told News 3 Las Vegas in an interview that the art piece was 43 feet tall, 10 feet wide, and weighed 6,000 pounds. The statue is also made of foam over rebar. When asked, what is the purpose of it, the spokesperson simply answered that it was meant to 'ignite conversations.'