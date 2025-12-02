MAGA Senator’s Proposal Could Spell Big Trouble for Melania and Barron Trump

Melania and Barron Trump will be affected if the legislation a Republican senator is proposing is passed. Bernie Moreno spoke about the need to end the concept of dual citizenship in the US, which would affect numerous citizens all over the nation.

The Republican senator passionately spoke about his plan to get people to renounce their foreign citizenship. In a conversation with Fox News, Moreno recalled doing so, calling it the “greatest honor” of his life.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, the first opportunity I could do so,” he admitted in a conversation with Fox News Digital. He noted that it was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States and only to the nation exclusively.

‘ALL OR NOTHING’: Sen. Bernie Moreno is introducing legislation to end dual citizenship in the U.S., requiring Americans with foreign citizenship to choose one nationality or automatically lose their U.S. citizenship. Moreno, who immigrated from Colombia, says American… pic.twitter.com/oXUODoKDt7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 1, 2025

The senator acknowledged that it is an “honor and privilege” to be an American citizen. He added that being an American citizen means it’s “all or nothing.” Moreno also stated the aim of the legislation he was proposing during the conversation.

“It’s time to end dual citizenship for good,” the Republican announced. Undoubtedly, numerous Americans will be affected by the decision, and one can’t ignore the fact that Barron and Melania Trump will be included in the group of people.

The mother-son duo to date holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Slovenia. Melania was originally born in Slovenia and then moved to the United States to advance in her career. This makes her the second First Lady of the US ever to be born outside America.

She later acquired her citizenship by becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. Mary Jordan, who authored the book The Art of Her Deal, noted that Melania and Barron remained dual citizens. The author revealed how the First Lady gave her son two options.

“If you have a Slovenian citizenship, which Barron is entitled to, the passport makes a lot of things easier,” Jordan shared in an interview. Holding a dual passport would enable Barron to “work freely” in Europe.

MAGA senator’s dual citizenship bill could directly impact Melania and Barron Trump https://t.co/PEb0enFgzy pic.twitter.com/wdadFQvnO7 — The Independent (@Independent) December 2, 2025

“By getting him the citizenship and the passport, it’s easier for him to get a job, it’s easier for him to set up a business, it’s easier for him to inherit land,” the author explained. Jordan pointed out how Melania’s decision has given her son more options to work with.

So, if the legislation that Moreno is proposing goes through, Barron, Melania, and many more American citizens will have to give up their dual citizenship. Currently, the U.S. does not prevent any of its citizens from pledging “allegiance” to America and America only.

The senator is pushing his legislation titled the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025. He also stated that dual citizenship is bound to create “conflicts of interest and divided loyalties.”