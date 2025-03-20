MAGA Rep Reveals What Actually Happened The Day Donald Trump Offered Her His Bed— “I Find It Disgusting…”

Anna Paulina Luna, the MAGA Rep who was allegedly offered a bed by Donald Trump while on the campaign trail in 2023, clapped back at the author who claimed that Trump wanted her to keep it a secret.

The author’s claim also became the source of a story by the Daily Beast with a title that read, “‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed.”

Anna, in a post on X, shared her side of the story, beginning with how she seldom responds to “nasty headlines,” as she doesn’t “like giving trash credibility.”

The GOP rep revealed that the “distasteful” nature of the story was the reason for her addressing the issue.

“I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking @POTUS, his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding,” Anna Paulina Luna wrote.

Anna then divulged what transpired during that particular leg of Donald Trump’s 2023 campaign trail, disclosing how she was “very pregnant” and sick at the time and how Trump was a “gentleman” to her.

“I was very pregnant and at the time experiencing pre-eclampsia symptoms, but was not diagnosed. As soon as @realDonaldTrump boarded the plane, being the gentleman and good person that he is, said if I did not feel well, I could use the back room.” the MAGA rep stated.

Anna Paulina Luna disclosed that Donald Trump did so “in front of” her husband and that he “assured” her that there was a medical team onboard to assist her as “they were aware of how pregnant” she was.

“He did this in a respectful way and in front of my husband, of which we thanked him. He also assured me that they had a medical team on board in case anything happened and they were aware of how pregnant I was,” said Anna.

Anna, while ending the note, opined how she found it “disgusting” that Alex Isenstadt, the author of the book, failed to recognize Donald Trump’s compassion.

She also claimed that Alex never “reached out” to her “for comment,” labeling his book as a potential “s–t hit piece.”

Anna Paulina also called for all those who were a part of Donald Trump’s “orbit” to be “cut off immediately” if they were in touch with Alex.

“This was the most compassionate thing that could’ve been done at the time. I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that. A few weeks later, I was induced because I did have pre-eclampsia. The author of this book never reached out to me for comment. Which means that this book is likely going to be a s–t hit piece. If people in (the) POTUS orbit are talking to this author, they need to be cut off immediately. This is gross,” Anna wrote.