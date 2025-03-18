The Internet remains obsessed with Donald Trump! From his political actions to his personal stories and fascinating family history, the tabloids want to know everything about the 78-year-old, one of the world’s most prominent leaders. While bizarre speculations about Trump and First Lady Melania keep surfacing in the news, a recent detail revealed in a book shocked everyone.

In ‘Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power,’ author and reporter Alex Isenstadt discusses some steamy details about President Donald Trump, his habits, and his mindset as he planned his dramatic reentry into politics for another term. The book reportedly includes some of his blunders and mean comments throughout his tenure.

As per The Mirror, in the book, Alex claimed that President Donald Trump allegedly offered Representative Anna Luna his bed while she was feeling unwell, joking, “Don’t tell Melania.” This incident was reportedly an old one from the summer of 2023 when Anna Luna was pregnant while on Trump’s jet plane.

As per the author, Trump reportedly added, “If you need a bed to lay down in, there’s one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it.” In addition, Anna Paulina Luna, the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress from Florida, is married to Andrew Gamberzky, the U.S. Air Force combat controller.

The couple shares a child born on August 27, 2023. Meanwhile, the book by Alex Isenstadt also reported Donald Trump’s ruthless comments about E. Jean Carroll and Stormy Daniels to an aide in April 2024, mocking their accusations. Trump dismissed Carroll’s claims, stating, “E. Jean Carroll says I fed her. Stormy Daniels says I fed her. But I never fed them. Everyone’s fine with everybody, but I never f—ed any of these people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firstpost (@firstpost)

These comments come in direct contrast to legal findings that claim Trump had defamed and abused the British journalist, author, and TV personality. Furthermore, in Alex Isenstadt’s book, the reporter claimed that the president not only ridiculed the women who have accused him but also emphasized his ongoing refusal to take responsibility for his actions.

According to reports, Caroll was already awarded $5 million in damages after the court found Trump guilty in May 2023. However, as the book suggests, Trump’s recent statements calling the respected personality “fake” and “a whack job” after the verdict have made Caroll’s lawyers amend the case.

As per The Independent, Trump has also insulted fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the lead-up to the presidential election. When Graham slammed his abortion policies, he mocked him, saying, “Go tell Lindsey we’re not friends anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Associated Press (AP) (@apnews)

He also made offensive remarks about Ron DeSantis and termed him a “beggar.” Meanwhile, after exposing Donald Trump’s rude, cold, and disrespectful side in the book, Trump’s White House communications director, Steven Cheung, dismissed the accounts written in the book.

“These works of fiction either belong in the bargain bin of the fantasy section in a discount bookstore or should be repurposed as tissue paper,” he said. Consequently, Isenstadt’s book is set to release on Tuesday and will be available to buy on online e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Happy pub day eve to @axiosalex (Alex Isenstadt).

His book, “Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power,” comes out tomorrow. https://t.co/EU7NHTZ6N9 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) March 17, 2025

The star journalist covered Donald Trump long before he wrote his book, and we can’t wait to learn about the reviews. Meanwhile, we can only say that, like it or not, Donald Trump’s administration is here to stay, conquer, and rule America.