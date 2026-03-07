MAGA Mom Wants Answers After Son’s Deadly Run-In With ICE

A Texas mother who claims she voted for President Donald Trump is seeking answers nearly a year after her son, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was shot and killed by an ICE agent during a late-night incident on South Padre Island.

Rachel Reyes’ son, Ruben Ray Martinez, was killed when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fired multiple shots into his vehicle on March 15, 2025. The federal government did not disclose ICE’s involvement in the shooting publicly until nearly 11 months later, according to CBS News.

In her first television interview since the incident, Reyes said she still hasn’t received basic information about what happened.

“I just want to know what happened, why they believe it was justified, and I honestly don’t believe that,” Reyes told CBS News. “I’m not a mother in denial. I’m just a mother in doubt because I know my son and I know he’s not a threat.”

Martinez, who lived in San Antonio, had gone to South Padre Island with friends to celebrate his birthday during spring break. According to his mother, he worked at an Amazon warehouse and loved music, video games, and spending time with friends.

Federal authorities stated that the shooting happened after Martinez ignored commands from officers and used his car to hit an agent. The Department of Homeland Security said another agent fired “defensive shots” into the vehicle during the incident.

However, newly released footage reviewed by journalists seems to challenge that account. Video obtained by CBS News shows Martinez’s car either stopped or moving slowly with brake lights on when the gunshots were fired.

Lawyers representing Martinez’s family argue that the footage does not support the government’s claim that the vehicle was used to run over an officer. Attorneys Charles Stam and Alex Stamm said in a statement that the available evidence “shows no justification for Ruben’s killing.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the shooting, and a grand jury chose not to indict the federal agent involved. The case continues to attract attention after the delayed disclosure of ICE’s role.

Reyes told CBS News that she has yet to receive important materials related to the investigation, including videos, reports, or other evidence explaining the circumstances of the shooting.

“I think just knowing the truth will give me closure,” she said.

This case has also taken on a rare political aspect, as Reyes identified herself as a supporter of Trump’s immigration policies. She stated she voted for him in the 2024 election and still respects law enforcement officers.

“I don’t blame President Trump for the death of my son, because he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger,” Reyes told CBS News.

However, she believes the federal government needs to look into how immigration agents operate and how deadly force is used.

“I do think that something needs to change in that department regarding the pattern of violence, abuse, and lack of accountability,” Reyes said.

Martinez’s death is one of several recent incidents in which U.S. citizens were killed during encounters with federal immigration agents. Lawmakers and civil rights groups have called for more transparency regarding the use of force by Department of Homeland Security personnel.

For Reyes, the focus remains on her son and the unanswered questions about his final moments.

“He was just the light of our house,” she told CBS News. “He would always make us laugh.”