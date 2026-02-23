MAGA Lawmaker Scrambles to Delete Post After Epic Self-Own

Sen. Mike Lee, a MAGA Republican from Utah and a notable conservative, deleted a social media post on Sunday night after facing strong criticism from Democratic lawmakers for a comparison that seemed to undermine his own argument.

Lee shared an image of masked Mexican cartel members on X, with the caption, “Cartel hitmen wear masks. Leftists aren’t complaining.” The post was taken down shortly after. Advocates for immigration enforcement have discussed whether federal agents should hide their identities with masks during operations. However, Lee’s message quickly drew mockery from lawmakers who argued that his statement unintentionally supported the opposing viewpoint.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded to the post by saying, “Yes. Cartel hitmen wear masks. That’s why ICE shouldn’t,” according to screenshots shared on social media before Lee removed the post.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy added, “Oh dear Mike. I literally couldn’t make our argument better than you do. The bad guys wear masks. The good guys don’t.” Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz supported this view, claiming federal enforcement agents should follow the same transparency standards as local police.

Lee’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Monday morning. The senator has not explained why he chose to delete the post, but it appears he got the message.

Oh dear Mike. I literally couldn’t make our argument better than you do. The bad guys wear masks. The good guys don’t. https://t.co/g7doCwH1Lm — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 23, 2026

The issue of masked agents has been contentious in the wider debate over immigration enforcement. Some members of Congress have urged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and agents with Homeland Security Investigations clearly identify themselves during operations.

Critics say that masks and balaclavas can damage public trust and create unnecessary risks during community interactions. Meanwhile, supporters argue that concealment can be necessary during sensitive investigations.

Lee’s deleted post came during unrest in Mexico following the killing of a prominent cartel leader, which led to widespread violence in several areas near the U.S. border. The timing of Lee’s reference to cartel members seemed aimed at countering criticism that masked federal agents have hidden their identities, but the reactions from Democratic lawmakers suggested his choice of words backfired.

Political observers noted that the quick bipartisan backlash highlights how social media has become an unpredictable platform for prominent lawmakers.

Messages that are not carefully crafted can easily be taken by opponents and turned into damaging political stories. Lee has faced criticism before for provocative online comments that prompted public backlash and sometimes led to clarification or deletion. His aides maintain that the senator uses social media to engage with constituents on important policy issues.

Democratic lawmakers have taken advantage of masked law enforcement practices as part of their broader calls for transparency and reform in federal immigration operations.

Senate Democrats have suggested oversight measures to require clear identification during enforcement actions and limit certain tactics deemed aggressive by immigrant rights advocates. Republicans have generally opposed legislation that they argue would undermine law enforcement effectiveness.

As of Monday, Lee’s original post was no longer visible on his X account, and there were no indications if he would repost or clarify his comments later.

This viral moment added another point of contention in the ongoing debate over federal enforcement tactics at the southern border and the political dynamics shaping discussions in Congress.