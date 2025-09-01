MAGA Host Charlie Kirk Tells Taylor Swift to Submit to Travis Kelce After Marriage

Charlie Kirk, MAGA supporting host, has come up with a rage bait stance on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Recently, the two got engaged and sent the whole world into an emotional spiral.

The pop singer’s fans have been happy that she has finally found her forever lover. However, Kirk’s views on her relationship have triggered them. The anti-LGBTQ+ host wishes that Taylor will submit to Kelce after their marriage.

He hopes that she will become less empowered and more conservative after her wedding as he has seen that happen when people get married. on his Real America’s Voice show he said “she’s not yet married and she doesn’t have children” so the marriage could “de-radicalize” her.

He also called her a bad role model for women, but he further stated, ‘there’s actually something here that we should all celebrate.’ He also hopes they have a lot of children, more than the number of houses she owns.

MAGA host Charlie Kirk on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement: “Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.” What you say to him?

pic.twitter.com/2z6pAIwEnc — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) August 26, 2025



Furthermore, he added she might go from liking cats to JD Vance, and that can be celebratory. He further added that since she prioritized her career and did not have children, now she can change that about her when she gets married.

He continued to target woke people, saying, ‘If she ends up having children, she’ll stop this kind of liberal endorsing Joe Biden nonsense. He wants her to be on Team America.

In addition, he also wants her to be less liberal reject feminism and for her to submit to her husband. He added- You are not in charge. Moreover, she has to change her name to Taylor Kelce, or she really doesn’t mean it.

He’d like to attend a Taylor Kelce concert. People have been reacting to his controversial take on Taylor and her liberal views. One of them posted that he has no idea how a real relationship works. Another one jokes about how he should submit to females.

MAGA host says Taylor Swift must “submit” to Travis Kelce after wedding: “You are not in charge” – LGBTQ Nation Somebody needs to pound sand, Charlie. YOU ARE NOT IN CHARGE of Taylor Swift or any other woman.

No wonder you can’t get a date, you imbecile. https://t.co/pc9pbAcpd4 — Susan Anderson (@villagefool13) August 31, 2025



Some people pointed out that they should not even engage with his views and should not give him attention. Another one chimes in, saying he’s trying to trigger people with this statement, so don’t give it any oxygen.

One X user commented under the video ‘he’ll say anything as long as he gets an audience,’ which seems to be true as he’s trying to get attention while Taylor’s engagement is a hot topic.

However, that isn’t what’s happening. His rage baiting has worked, and so many people are responding, trying to speak for Taylor and all other women in relationships.