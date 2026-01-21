MAGA Freaks Out Over Abigail Spanberger, Calls Her a ‘Witch’ and ‘Danger to Society’

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger is giving MAGA supporters a hard time on the internet. The newly elected Governor of Virginia had positioned herself as a moderate at the time of the election. But now, she’s suddenly taken an extreme left turn and has startled many within just a week of assuming office. Spanberger started off by signing plenty of executive orders.

​One of them involved ending state and local cooperation with federal immigration agents. This was the same policy proposal that, at the time of her election campaign, was described as something she would enact if elected. Back then, Abigail spoke on record and claimed to cancel Youngkin’s Executive Order 47. It directed local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

​Now that she’s done what she promised, MAGA supporters no longer trust the ex-U.S. representative who just won a chance for a four-year stay at the Executive Mansion. Conservatives have already started expressing their outrage over her first moves. She’s been labeled by many as a ‘villain,’ a ‘witch,’ and even one of the ‘most dangerous people’ in society.

Pure demonic evil now resides in the Virginia governor’s mansion. pic.twitter.com/l3uUSY21eD — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 21, 2026

Abigail’s overall planned agenda in her scope of work as a governor has already been published on her official campaign website. As she has already ticked off one from the list, it must be noted that all of the scope of work listed down is in direct alignment with her three terms as a House Democrat.

​Now coming back to the shocking reaction from the pro-GOP allies, Abigail seems to have already started on the wrong foot. For instance, MAGA activist Laura Loomer wrote on X, “White liberal women are the most dangerous people in our society,” taking a dig at Spanberger.

​A Virginia-based Catholic group, the Lepanto Institute, posted a meme on social media comparing Abigail to the White Witch from Chronicles of Narnia, captioned, “A long winter without Christmas has come to Virginia.” Meanwhile, DOJ assistant attorney general Harmeet K. Dhillon described Spanberger as a ‘Bond villain.’

Abigail Spanberger was sworn in four days ago and she’s already become one of the worst governors in America. She is just awful. pic.twitter.com/WpOSMYXMxF — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 22, 2026

Republican Arizona Congressman Abe Hamadeh lashed out at Spanberger’s decision and commented on how this served as an example of a world under Democratic power. An excerpt from his seething message read: “If Democrats regain power, they will unleash the most radical and transformative legislative agenda in our nation’s history. We won’t even recognize our country, and we may never get it back.”

​There have also been other highly defamatory comments against the Democratic Virginia Governor, where many summed her up as a Communist Manifesto in flesh. There have also been calls for her removal from the post by several MAGA supporters.

​Well, Abigail Spanberger had beaten her opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears, by a massive 15 percentage points, amounting to roughly 520,000 votes in total. She ended up flipping the state from Republican to Democratic, finally, after a very long time.

This 2019 post from Abigail Spanberger decrying gerrymandering tells you everything you need to know about supposedly moderate Democrats. They say one thing, but do exactly the opposite as soon as they get power. https://t.co/ikniGXJn4V — Cerebral Political Perspectives (@informedviewer) January 22, 2026

​Interestingly, despite the backlash that she’s receiving now, a massive number of Republican supporters in Virginia were not wholly sure about Earle-Sear’s candidature. The former Lt. Gov had a track record of unraveling during interviews and even being snubbed by Donald Trump himself during a high-profile race, that withheld the endorsement.