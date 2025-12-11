MAGA Fox News Host Admits Defeat Early, Predicts Republicans Will Lose Midterms

Fox News star Jesse Watters, who is a reliable booster of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, told viewers this week that Republicans are likely to lose the House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections, even as he painted a rosy picture of the economy under the president.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Five, Watters and his co hosts were chewing over the one issue both parties know can make or break them with voters, the cost of living. Democrats have started leaning hard into affordability as a campaign theme, betting that frustration over prices will help them claw back power on Capitol Hill.

A new Fox News poll shows just 36 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, a shaky number for a politician who still insists he has built “the greatest economy in history.” Watters, however, was not about to fault Trump, he pinned the pain squarely on Democrats and the Biden administration.

“They have no credibility at all on any domestic policy,” Watters said. “And it’s fresh in everyone’s head. And they’re running on fixing a problem they created, and they won’t tell you how they’re gonna fix it. They don’t have a plan to lower prices.”

Democrats think they’re winning on the issue of affordability but @JesseBWatters knows Americans’ memories aren’t THAT short “They have NO credibility AT ALL on any domestic policy. And it’s fresh in everyone’s head. And they’re running on fixing a problem they created, and… pic.twitter.com/L6F2KdG7qg — The Five (@TheFive) December 10, 2025

Co host Jessica Tarlov cut in with a simple suggestion stating, “Repeal tariffs,” pointing to the tariffs Trump unilaterally imposed on dozens of countries in April, which have helped push prices higher.

Watters dismissed the idea away, responding: “No one is running on that, Jessica,”, adding: “Not a single person. You haven’t said it. No one’s talking about revoking the trade deals.”

From there, he pivoted to a prediction that the economic picture will brighten soon, crediting Trump’s economic agenda which he says is coming. Watters told viewers that slowing inflation, Federal Reserve rate cuts, Treasury bond purchases, and what he called Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” will all start to kick in at once.

“Next year is gonna be insane,” he said, continuing: “We’re gonna have multiple rate cuts. Housing costs are gonna come down. And incomes are gonna go up because the big, beautiful bill kicks in. That means no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. And that’s when you get all the business tax cuts. Also, that’s when all the foreign investment comes in, and so you’re gonna see these big AI centers sprout up. And next year, they’re projecting next year to be the greatest economic year since the ’80s.”

Watters then said the Republicans are screwed in the midterms without mincing words: “Now, will it be enough to save the Republicans in the midterms? Probably not, but that’s ok. This is a long-term deal. You’re gonna lose the House. You may keep the Senate. I’ll take that.”

For a Fox News host known for mocking Democratic “doomers,” the early surrender on the House was striking. Watters argued that even if the economy starts to improve, Republicans will still pay a price at the ballot box, and he laid out his usual indictment of Democratic policies as the real culprit behind high costs.

He blamed Democrats for making “everything from college tuition to healthcare to gas prices” more expensive, and warned that if they return to power, voters already know what to expect.

“And what are you gonna do with power?” he asked. “You’re gonna do nothing, or you’re gonna do the same thing you did last time, which is open the border, spend trillions of dollars, and make prices go up again.”

While the Fox News star argued that an economic miracle is coming, he said Republicans should brace for losing the House, calling that an acceptable cost of sticking with Trump’s plan.