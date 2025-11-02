MAGA Erupts as MTG Is Accused of Siding with the Radical Left

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy, but this time the firestorm came from her own party. The Georgia congresswoman, once hailed as a fearless MAGA warrior, is now being branded a “traitor” by some of Donald Trump’s most devoted followers after she appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher and rubbed elbows with Hollywood elites in Beverly Hills.

The backlash started almost immediately after Greene posted about her night out on X. “Halloween was a blast starting with going on Real Time with Bill Maher and then going to the best Halloween party in Beverly Hills,” she wrote, adding a few celebratory emojis for good measure. For her critics, it was the final straw considering her attacks on Republican lawmakers recently.

To many hardcore MAGA supporters, showing up on a liberal talk show but for some of the MAGA hardcores, they perceived her interview with Maher as partying with the Hollywood types. “Real Time with Bill Maher, then a Beverly Hills bash with reality stars,” replied Don Draven, a self-described MAGA veteran. “Meanwhile, Congress is on fire, and she’s out here trick-or-treating for airtime. When you’re more booked than the House calendar, maybe you’re in the wrong House.”

Another MAGA critic asked sarcastically, “When is your reveal that you’re the latest Squad member?” A veteran account called piled on, saying, “Marjorie out here cosplaying as the new Liz Cheney, rubbing elbows in Beverly Hills while pretending she’s still ‘one of the people.’ Keep it up, Marge. At this rate, you’ll have a CNN contract before the tan fades.”

Popular MAGA influencer Vince Langman joined the chorus, writing, “Oh look, the new darling of the radical left Marjorie Taylor Greene was invited on Bill Maher last night. Shocking.” Another conservative commentator, Lionel, remarked, “If you would have told me that MTG would have lost so much favor with so many conservatives so quickly, I would’ve thought you were out of your mind.”

The online uproar capped off a strange week for Greene, who has recently tried to position herself as something of a bridge between populist conservatives and the mainstream media. Her interview with Maher was her first appearance on a major liberal talk show and her tone caught viewers off guard. While still combative, Greene seemed more reflective, even sympathetic at times to Maher’s critiques of Republican dysfunction. To Trump loyalists, that looked like a softening.

Greene’s office hasn’t addressed the backlash directly, but she’s continued posting as if nothing happened, sharing clips from the show and retweeting fan accounts that defended her. Her supporters argue she’s reaching across audiences to spread the message of “forgotten Americans,” while her detractors say she’s chasing relevance among the very people who despise her movement.

One defender compared the late Charlie Kirk’s appearance on Maher’s podcast, writing, “Bill Maher’s show” includes his podcast Club Random, Charlie Kirk was a guest there on April 20, 2025, for a long-form discussion on topics like Christianity, atheism, and politics. I don’t recall attacks on Kirk, like we are seeing on @mtgreenee”

Whether this is a brief social-media flare-up or a genuine fracture in Greene’s base remains to be seen. But for now, the MAGA faithful have made one thing clear in their eyes: cozying up to the “radical left” is political heresy, and even one night in Beverly Hills can spark backlash.