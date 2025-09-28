MAGA Crashes Out After Whoopi Goldberg Demands Trump’s Replacement—Called His UN Speech Embarrassing

MAGA supporters are losing their minds over Whoopi Goldberg‘s statement to bring the 25th Amendment to replace Donald Trump. Her statement comes right after Trump’s ’embarrassing’ speech at the United Nations.

The 25th Amendment replaces the current president with the VP if the president is unfit to sit in the office, and we have seen all the times Trump has seemed unfit to be the president. Whoopi Goldberg on The View said, “It’s embarrassing. He had a chance to deliver much more than what he did, and they don’t consider him to be serious anymore. I’m worried.”

During Trump’s UN speech, he said, “Your countries are going to hell.” Meanwhile, he also made claims that climate change energy initiatives are a con job and called the scientists working on mitigation stupid people.

After his speech, one X user commented, “Then the MAGA wonder why everyone didn’t clap and cheer like they do when he insults them. Trump is embarrassing as the head of this country.”

Trump has always denied climate change and global warming. This has Goldberg worried about his rhetoric and behavior. She’s hoping for the 25th Amendment to remove the president and relieve him from his office duties.

Earlier, Bruce Springsteen also asked for Trump to be impeached since he’s incompetent and corrupt. They have a long-standing feud, and Springsteen does not care what the president thinks about him.

She stated, “What’s the Amendment? When people start to say, when they say, maybe, we should talk about, you know.” the host replies, “Oh, oh. It’s actually the 25th Amendment.” She also mentioned how the MAGA administration questioned Biden’s competence.

But when the tables turn for MAGA supporters they act oblivious. One of the users on X posted, “What do you think she means by that?” another one added, “She wasn’t worried when Biden couldn’t complete a sentence though.”

Many Trump supporters asked for her to be removed from the country and canceled immediately. One user wrote, “I think ‘The View’ should be forced to have a Trump special and invite him on to talk. He’d smash it.”

They want Trump to be on the show and shut Goldberg up. Considering how Trump’s UN speech went, he may not be able to do what MAGA supporters intend him to do.

Whoopi Goldberg also spoke about the president forcing the FCC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel after his monologue on Trump and Charlie Kirk. She added that the government cannot force someone to be silenced. She supports freedom of speech for all.