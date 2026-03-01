Madonna’s Plastic Surgery Rumors Are Hard to Ignore — Here’s What She Said in Response

For over four decades, Madonna has lived and performed in front of the camera, for the world to see her. That’s what’s meant to be a global superstar for the pop singer. But alongside fame, money, and power, her global stardom also made her subject to nonstop judgment.

Every move, every outfit, and every wrinkle of her got scrutinized by the media. But now that she is in her late 60s, much of that attention has shifted to her facial transformation. While Madonna became famous in her early 20s for songs like Like a Virgin, fans have now shifted from her talent to her physical changes.

From being the Queen of Pop, known for her music, fashion, and look, Madonna has started sparking debate for her alleged cosmetic procedures. Even though reinvention has always been part of her brand, people have started to notice how the singer’s facial structure has changed over the years.

Taking to social media, people began comparing her old photos with new images to show clear differences. Fans are adamant that her eyebrows look more lifted, her lips appear fuller, her jawline seems tighter, and her forehead looks very smooth.

So, people seem to believe that these changes point to cosmetic procedures. Even plastic surgeon Gary Linkov shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel, where he suggested that Madonna may have started subtle procedures in the early 1990s.

Pointing to what looks like a slight change in her hairline, Linkov speculated that she may have had a facelift around 1995, when she was 37 years old. Further, he added how she likely used fillers and Botox regularly over the years.

“In 1995, at age 37, take a look at the left tragus. So that’s this part of the ear right here. The front part of the ear, it doesn’t look normal, it looks like it’s expanded in a vertical dimension and it’s lost a lot of its character… and to me that’s a sign that you probably had a facelift.” Linkov speculated.

Further addressing how the singer’s face appeared rounder and fuller by 2010, which could have been due to excess fillers, the plastic surgeon made it clear that these were only professional opinions based on public photos, not confirmed facts.

Later on, as his comments went viral, Madonna’s appearance once again became a hot topic in 2023 as she appeared at the Grammy Awards. As social media was filled with comments, where some claimed to be “worried” about her, while others simply criticized her, the singer eventually addressed the chaos.

Taking to her Instagram, Madonna posted a strong message highlighting how people ignored her speech and simply focused only on close-up pictures taken with long camera lenses. While arguing that such lenses can distort anybody’s face, the pop star claimed that the criticism was rooted in misogyny and ageism.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!” Madonna wrote.

She further added, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start … In the words of Beyoncé, ‘You won’t break my soul.’”

Given how her career has always been built on pushing boundaries, whether with her controversial performances or bold fashion statements, it seems that this time Madonna broke rules with her facial transformation. But overall, it is yet to be confirmed if the singer actually underwent plastic surgery.