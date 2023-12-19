Madonna Reveals She Was "Dragged" To The Hospital as She Acknowledges Her 'Miracle' of a Recovery

After experiencing a serious health scare a few months ago, Madonna is appreciative of the support she got from both strangers and her kids. The Queen of Pop publicly praised Sioban, an enigmatic woman, for driving her to the hospital following her sudden collapse in a restroom. Speaking to the crowd who came to see her perform live on The Celebration Tour on Saturday at the Barclays Center she said, "There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital," the Like A Prayer hitmaker shared. "There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital ... I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU,""saved [her] life." Madonna revealed to an ecstatic audience.

As per Marca, it was stated in the official report that she was putting her body through 12-hour bouts of intense practice that finally caused her to collapse.She continued "When I first became conscious, I saw my six incredible children sitting in the lobby, by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room - I know it's kind of funny," she joked.

"But they were all pretty scared and I didn't understand what was going on."

In June Madonna was in a coma in the ICU, with her children there to say goodbye..



She miraculously survived and choose NOT to cancel a tour, but instead make a triumphant comeback lauded as a MASTERCLASS in performance..



The siblings Stella and Estere, ages 11, Rocco Ritchie, age 23, David Banda, age 18, and Chifundo "Mercy" James, age 17, had all visited their mother in the hospital to provide support. Madonna got emotional as she recalled the harrowing moment, "I wasn't thinking about me. I was thinking about them, and I was thinking about my mother and how scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind."

In June Madonna's manager Guy Oseary had confirmed the news about the iconic artists hospitalization through an Instagram post, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary said in the Instagram post. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour." As reported by People, the Frozen songstress' highly anticipated Celebration Tour, which had to be postponed earlier, had to be rescheduled, according to Live Nation.

Madonna shared a touching gratitude post on July 31st after her recovery on Instagram, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends."

She continued, "If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own."

She added, "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyosearyfor this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"

