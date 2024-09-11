Madonna Has Imposed ‘Strict’ Rules on Her BF’s Sleep and Diet Schedule But Makes Up For it With Gifts

Madonna seems happy and in love with footballer, Akeem Morris. She has been posting several photos on her Instagram that features them traveling. The Mirror recently claimed that Madonna wants her new man to live a luxurious life, but it comes with some strict rules. The pop icon now allegedly controls almost every aspect of Morris’s life including the time he sleeps and what he eats.

“Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel, but everything is always on her terms,” a source said. As reported by Life & Style Magazine, the person continued, “She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed, he doesn’t get a pass. That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, and eat the same diet as she does. He’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her.” Another insider shared details about Madonna's Italy trip with Morris.

The informant disclosed, “Whether she was staying on a yacht or in a villa, she only wanted handsome young men working on the staff." He added, “Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in. And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met.” Reflecting on how she treated Morris, the source shared, “She’s got him working as her assistant, so he’s at her beck and call whenever she needs something done. He runs errands for her and her kids, takes notes if she suddenly has a creative idea or wants an email written, even if it’s in the middle of the night.”

Another insider close to the singer said earlier, “Madonna took a little bit of a break after she split up with Josh [Popper], but she’s now back to the same old routine where she pretty much auditions guys until she finds the right boy toy. She’s been doing this ever since she and Guy Ritchie split up 20 years ago." The person added, “She vowed never to let her heart get too involved after that because she was crushed by her divorce, so now she treats her love life the same way she would any other business hire.” The source further claimed that the hitmaker personally interviews all the boys before picking the best one.

The new romance follows Madonna's breakup with Josh Popper in May, after a year of dating. Discussing their relationship, a source said, "Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out. There is genuinely no bad blood— they’re still fond of each other. At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends." The alleged new couple reportedly first met while working together during a photoshoot in 2022, as reported by OK! Magazine.