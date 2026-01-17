Love Reading? Here Are Some of The Best Celebrity Book Clubs to Join in 2026

Reading books is an excellent habit, but very few people can truly cultivate and consistently follow it. Not only does reading make a person a better orator or writer, but it also teaches valuable life lessons, especially when started early in life. For every bibliophile, meeting another bookworm is an unexpected blessing.

Alas, with the digital age taking over the world in full swing, the original essence of reading from a new book and book-marking using your favourite cute bookmark is cherished by very few.

With kindles and iPads around, reading has now become more accessible, afforadable and environmentally more sustainable.

Still, if you are someone looking to rekindle the habit of reading and stick to it, the new year offers a chance to set intentions and embrace new goals. If reconnecting with books is on your agenda for 2025, joining a book club is a purposeful way to rediscover the joy of reading while fostering connections.

“An evening with Oprah.” Duchess Meghan attended an Oprah book club session in Montecito.#DuchessofSussex 📸Marco Leone pic.twitter.com/LKU60YYltI — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 8, 2024

Interestingly, after a major reading resurgence in 2024, many of our favourite celebrities stepped into the literary world, launching book clubs that offer thoughtfully curated recommendations and vibrant reader communities.

According to Student Life, a book club is a great way to adopt the habit of reading. It is also a chance to meet like-minded people and enjoy company, some of whom may become lifelong friends.

However, for celebrities with large followings, starting a book club often requires minimal infrastructure compared to a person without a fan following or branding.

For instance, Oprah’s book club, launched in 1996 by the famous Oprah Winfrey, remains the gold standard of celebrity-led literary influence. Its selections generate significant revenue for booksellers, dominate bestseller lists, and sustain long-term readership.

Besides Oprah, celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Dua Lipa also add to the list. Here are some celebrity-led book clubs to join in 2026. To begin with, celebrity book clubs do not come without their own set of pros and cons.

When these reading clubs introduce lesser-known works, they expand readers’ horizons. For example, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson launched “TeaTime Book Club” in 2024. Hosted on Instagram, the club highlighted several forms of fiction, often debuting new authors and underrepresented voices in the community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeaTime.Pictures (@teatime.pictures)

According to S Magazine, readers can purchase books through Bookshop to support local bookstores. They can also enjoy exclusive extras like interviews and playlists.

Similarly, a favourite among readers, Reese’s Book Club centres on stories with strong female leads and interesting narratives. Its monthly selections have often gone on to become successful screen adaptations.

Kaia Gerber at an event for her book club, Library Science. pic.twitter.com/SbkabCmvKD — Kaia Gerber News (@updatesofkaia) June 5, 2024

Another example is model and cultural tastemaker Kaia Gerber, who launched “Library Science” in 2020, which has since developed into a thoughtful literary space for people from all corners of the world.

Gerber once said, “If you are not reading, what are you doing?” while talking about her love for books. Meanwhile, it is important to note that these types of book clubs encourage intentional reading. While this can seem forceful, it raises the chance of reading consistently while building a deep sense of passion towards it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Book Taster (@the_book_taster)

Similarly, actress Natalie Portman’s “Nat’s Book Club” focuses on impactful stories written by women. The club often suggests books with powerful themes that connect to the audience.

Hence, whether you are reading to cultivate interest or simply doing so to form a consistent habit and improve your vocabulary, joining a book club in 2026 might just be the right kind of motivation you need to turn the page on a new chapter.

Disclaimer: All information stated above has been taken from the sources mentioned above. Inquistr does not own any responsibility for them.