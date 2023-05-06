Love Island's Tasha Ghouri in Disbelief Over Invitation to King Charles' Coronation Festivities

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has reportedly received an invitation to attend King Charles III's Coronation festivities over the weekend, and she is in utter disbelief at being one of the invited.

Metro reports that the reality star was elated, despite being surprised, on receiving an invite for the said coronation of His Majesty King Charles. The invitation read, "The Master of The King's House is commanded by their Majesties to invite Ms. Tasha Ghouri to a Reception to be given at the Windsor Castle before The Coronation Concert on Sunday, 7th May 2023 at 5:30 PM." Ghouri revealed details about her plan to attend the magnificent event with her Love Island boyfriend, Andrew Le Page.

Reports by the news outlet indicate that she snagged her invite to the royal gala after she worked as an ambassador for The Royal National Institute for Deaf People, financed by none other than Queen Camilla. Tasha Ghouri was born deaf, and she has always been open about her disability, speaking up on her social media platforms about disability representation and working behind the scenes with charities and organizations.

The ITV alum will be one of the many star-studded invites to the reception that is to take place on May 6 and expressed in a statement her feelings on being invited. She said, "I didn't expect it at all. I think it's because I do a lot of charity work behind the scenes that not everyone really knows about. So I think that's kind of why it's come about, but I'm excited, I can't wait!" On details of the invite itself, Ghouri added, "The actual invite came a few day's ago. To actually see it in person. I was like wow!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool

The 24-year-old pinned a carousel post to her Instagram where she wrote about the tough journey she took to get to where she currently is. In addition to having a hearing disability, Ghouri underwent surgery in order to get a "cochlear implant" in her right ear. In the Instagram post, she is seen flaunting her sky-blue implant with confidence and pride as she reveals a sublime side profile of herself in a chic beige trenchcoat. This is accessorized with a matching beige handbag, and Ghouri has her hair in an aesthetically pleasing ponytail.

The post included a heartwarming and inspiring message entailing her journey with a disability, which she calls her "superpower." In the caption, Ghouri adds, "I love my superpower!" and encourages those with "superpowers" to be proud of it, emphasizing the beauty and uniqueness of each individual with superpowers such as hers. The Love Island alum ended her caption by further encouraging her 1.5 million followers on Instagram to not let anything stop them from chasing their dreams. Fans responded in equal positivity to the post, "I'm a cochlear implant user too, and seeing you on Love Island has given me that extra confidence boost I didn't know I needed. So Thank you!" said one commenter.