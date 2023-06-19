'Love Island' Star Jessie Wynter Hospitalized in Chicago Due to Mysterious Illness

While on vacation in Chicago, "Love Island's" Jessie Wynter was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance due to an unknown illness. The reality personality, 26, was set to leave for her trip back to Australia with her boyfriend Farmer Will Young, with whom she is currently on the road.

According to Daily Mail, Wynter shared on social media that she had fallen ill unexpectedly the day before she was scheduled to leave, adding, "Not how we thought the trip would be ending." She also shared a photo of herself wearing a medical bracelet with the barcode IMC on it, along with some 3M Red Dot body monitoring electrode pads on her wrist and belly as she was put under an assessment. Wynter later thanked her admirers for their words, but she didn't reveal why she had to go to the hospital. She said, "Thanks for the messages!! You guys are the sweetest! I'm okay now."

Image Source: Instagram | @jessiereneewynter

She had earlier posted images of her and Will Young from the trip, saying, "Our first baseball game We had so much fun at the game!! I can't explain how much fun we've had in Chicago! It can be scary going to a new city, let alone country but we both got out of our comfort zones and tried to get out and see as much as we could and we had an absolute blast! Everyone has been so lovely to us while we have been here!!"

She revealed, "Going to the US has always been on my bucket list and here I am with the love of my life having the best time! I could never have imagined life to be this good. Thank you so much Chicago for the best time everrr!!"

Image Source: Instagram | @jessiereneewynter

"And thank you @farmer_will_ for being my bestfriend, boyfriend and for being by my side & no matter what life throws at us or where we are, we have each other and I just keep falling more in love with you," she continued.

Fans expressed concern in response to Wynter's post and many of them sent her get-well wishes. One fan commented, "But are you ok?? That story with the medical bracelet- what happened??" as another asked, "I was wondering too? Hope they're ok." A third person wrote, "Right?! She can't just post that and not say what happened and if she's okay or not ??!:( "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Renée Wynter (@jessiereneewynter)

Before going on the UK edition of "Love Island" this year, Wynter appeared on the Australian version of the show in 2019. Since then, she has been exploring the United States with her boyfriend Will Young.

After leaving the South African Love Island villa last month, their connection has only grown stronger. The couple was eliminated by their fellow 'Islanders,' just missing out on advancing to the final and finishing in fifth place.

