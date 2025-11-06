News

Louvre Museum's Security Password Was "Louvre" – And It Led to a $102 Million Heist

November 6, 2025

Weak security is being blamed as a key factor behind the Louvre heist

The security lapse at Louvre Museum made the theft easy
The Louvre museum was still using a two decade old software for protection and the password was beyond easy to guess. (Image Source: Hethink/Wikimedia Commons)

The daylight robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris may be a well-thought-out plan, but the lapse in security may have made it easier for the theft to happen. Flaws in the museum’s security system made the $102 million robbery possible. 

Given its global fame, many expected the Louvre to have tighter security. But the password for the museum’s security system was LOUVRE. It’s like using “password” for your email password, beyond easy to guess and may not even need hacking skills.


There were multiple areas inside and around the museum not covered by security cameras. France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) also found that the agency was still using a two-decade-old software for detection systems and managed protection for the museum.

A 2014 audit had already warned about weak passwords and obsolete systems, yet no upgrades were made. The agency has already mentioned in the report, “An attacker who manages to take control of it would be able to facilitate damage or even theft of artworks.”

A four-man crew entered the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery dressed as construction workers in broad daylight. They were in construction wests and motorcycle helmets. No one could notice they weren’t supposed to be there. They just needed 7 minutes to smash the glass display and steal precious jewelry.


They also used the same cherry picker to get down from the museum and fled the premises on two scooters. For now, the French authorities have arrested four, and 3 of these may have taken part in the crime.

An investigation is still going on to determine who was responsible for the theft. According to many speculations, the theft may have been commissioned instead of having a personal motive. After such a grand heist, the museum will finally wake up to ensure security.

The authorities plan on installing anti-intrusion and anti-ramming devices. Director Laurence des Cars conceded that cameras failed to monitor the section exploited by the robbers. However, the security system of the museum did work despite the major flaws; it could have been better to protect the millions worth of historical items. 

