Louvre Museum’s Security Password Was “Louvre” – And It Led to a $102 Million Heist

The daylight robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris may be a well-thought-out plan, but the lapse in security may have made it easier for the theft to happen. Flaws in the museum’s security system made the $102 million robbery possible.

Given its global fame, many expected the Louvre to have tighter security. But the password for the museum’s security system was LOUVRE. It’s like using “password” for your email password, beyond easy to guess and may not even need hacking skills.

🇫🇷 The entire Louvre security camera system was protected by the password “Louvre” The museum was also running software from 2003 that hadn’t received security updates for years. Earlier, prosecutors noted that the robbery was carried out not by professionals, but by petty… https://t.co/XK9dlTJzBG pic.twitter.com/OKGlxKgpJp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 5, 2025



There were multiple areas inside and around the museum not covered by security cameras. France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) also found that the agency was still using a two-decade-old software for detection systems and managed protection for the museum.

A 2014 audit had already warned about weak passwords and obsolete systems, yet no upgrades were made. The agency has already mentioned in the report, “An attacker who manages to take control of it would be able to facilitate damage or even theft of artworks.”

A four-man crew entered the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery dressed as construction workers in broad daylight. They were in construction wests and motorcycle helmets. No one could notice they weren’t supposed to be there. They just needed 7 minutes to smash the glass display and steal precious jewelry.

They walked into Louvre Museum at 9:30 a.m. Used a crane. Smashed a window.

Stole the French crown jewels in 4 minutes.

No violence. Just precision. If a world-famous museum can be robbed in broad daylight… what does that say about the guardians of culture? pic.twitter.com/cUn0DX9qnx — Culture Explorer (@CultureExploreX) October 19, 2025



They also used the same cherry picker to get down from the museum and fled the premises on two scooters. For now, the French authorities have arrested four, and 3 of these may have taken part in the crime.

An investigation is still going on to determine who was responsible for the theft. According to many speculations, the theft may have been commissioned instead of having a personal motive. After such a grand heist, the museum will finally wake up to ensure security.

The authorities plan on installing anti-intrusion and anti-ramming devices. Director Laurence des Cars conceded that cameras failed to monitor the section exploited by the robbers. However, the security system of the museum did work despite the major flaws; it could have been better to protect the millions worth of historical items.