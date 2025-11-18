Louisiana Cops Spark Outrage After ‘Rude and Aggressive’ Arrest of Black Woman Caught on TikTok

Two Louisiana police officers are under fire for how they handled the arrest of a black woman. A video of the arrest shot by the woman’s daughter is now going viral on Instagram. Social media users weighed in, calling the cops’ behavior “aggressive.”

Lynell McElveen, who also goes by Muppy Brown, posted the video of her mother getting arrested for a traffic violation. IIn the caption of the now-viral video, she mentions how she suffers from multiple health conditions.

McElveen revealed that her mother suffers from diabetes, chronic pain, and frequent anxiety attacks. Back in April, the sheriff’s deputies stopped the woman when she was on her way to a fast-food restaurant.

After checking her record, they found out that she had an outstanding traffic ticket that hadn’t been paid yet.

“I was simply trying to calm her down and reassure her that everything would be okay. Unfortunately, the arresting officer was extremely rude and aggressive. I truly believe the situation could have been handled differently,” the caption detailed.

She also went on to allege that officers in St. Bernard needed better training. “When you don’t take someone’s medical history into account, that’s how accidents happen,” McElveen added.

The video appears to have been filmed from a safe distance. Regardless of that, one of the officers carrying out the arrest can be heard asking Lynell to leave while being rude. Then they also allegedly threatened to arrest her.

McElveen posted a follow-up video to state that she is solely responsible for managing her mother’s health conditions. That is exactly why she was “calm her down and reassure her that everything would be okay.” She accused the officers of being “rude and aggressive” while she was trying to compose her mother.

“I truly believe the situation could have been handled differently,” she noted in the caption. In the follow-up video, she also notes how the female officers sarcastically told her to “have a good day” while her mother was getting arrested.

The officers then proceeded to yell at her while informing McElveen that her mother was being detained. “She’s getting towed. She has no insurance. Would you like to be detained?” the sheriff deputy added.

The video has gained traction, with social media users rallying in support of McElveen and her mother. “The unprofessionalism and unnecessary aggression. I know we all see why,” one user noted.

“Seems like the cops were trying to provoke them to act up. The baiting is out of control for people of color!!!” another added.

“As a police officer, this whole situation lacks empathy. I hate how cops handle certain situations just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it! They could have allowed you to talk,” a third added.

McElveen posted an update about the case, sharing how her mother was not sent to jail. “It’s really sad how people in our community are treated,” she noted. She also alleged that the mistreatment comes just for asking questions and “trying to protect a sick loved one.”