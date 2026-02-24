Expert Liz Oyer Dissects Donald Trump’s Pardon Economy

Former U.S. pardon attorney Liz Oyer recently dissected President Donald Trump’s so-called pardon economy. The expert gave an in-depth explanation of Trump’s alleged plans to pardon members of his administration should they become legally implicated while carrying out his agenda.

Oyer was previously employed as a U.S. pardon attorney by former President Joe Biden and was later fired by Trump on March 7, 2025. During a new episode of The Daily Beast’s podcast hosted by Joanna Coles, Oyer addressed a reportedly growing trend in pardons under the Trump administration.

She also made significant claims about Trump’s alleged pardon economy. Coles asked Oyer to explain what Americans should be particularly concerned about regarding the pardons. Their conversation began when Coles referenced the pardon of the Chrisley family heads, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

What’s unfolding at the Department of Justice under Pam Bondi is unprecedented corruption, fraud, and lawlessness. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s the DOJ’s former Pardon Attorney. 👇 pic.twitter.com/YhM5qmMfjY — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) February 19, 2026

The couple was granted a presidential pardon by Trump on May 27, 2025, after being convicted of financial fraud. Since their pardon, critics have accused their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, of reportedly paying $1 million to obtain it.

Coles referred to this as “pardon economics,” describing it as the practice of buying pardons irrespective of the crime. Savannah has previously denied the allegations, calling the rumors “110% false.”

Oyer explained that Trump has been using the pardon system as a “transactional instrument,” essentially exchanging favors for continued power. She said, “He has monetized it in ways we have never seen before in this country.”

BREAKING! President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley! Trump Knows Best! pic.twitter.com/j5WPMOOQ7L — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 27, 2025

She further addressed the controversial reputation presidential pardons have had in the past. Oyer recalled Bill Clinton’s highly controversial pardon of oil mogul Marc Rich. Rich had been charged with 65 criminal counts when he was pardoned by Clinton on his last day in office, sparking significant backlash.

Oyer explained that before Trump allegedly “threw it out the window,” there were strict guidelines to consider before granting a presidential pardon. According to the expert, recipients were generally expected to meet specific standards to merit clemency.

Oyer also addressed what she described as the transactional nature of the pardon system, noting it is not just about money. Citing the Chrisleys’ example once more, she pointed to Savannah Chrisley’s political endorsement of Trump, which she said significantly supported his MAGA campaign given her influence. Oyer said, “She gave Trump something of value and was rewarded with the pardon of her parents.”

Oyer also referenced what she characterized as a “two-tiered justice system” within the pardon economy. According to her, those with political connections and influence, such as the Chrisley family, receive favorable treatment, while those without such connections face harsher outcomes.

Dan Koh on the latest presidential pardons: “It’s a larger pattern of Donald Trump selling out the little guy in favor of the big guy. If you don’t have the resources, he’ll send you to CECOT without due process.” pic.twitter.com/3kGODTpVdJ — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) May 28, 2025

The expert also highlighted whom Trump appears to prefer granting pardons to, beyond those from whom he could allegedly benefit politically. Oyer said, “He prefers this very loose, almost impulsive way of granting pardons to people in whom he sees something of himself.”

She further stated that Trump has been granting clemency while reportedly ignoring advice even from his inner circle. In Oyer’s words, he has been issuing pardons on a “whim.” Trump has not personally responded to the claims made about him on the podcast, but his spokesperson did.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson denied Coles’ and Oyer’s comments about the pardon economy and criticized the podcast. Jackson said, “Anything said on The Daily Beast podcast is equivalent to screaming into the void.”