Liz Cheney Urges Court to Begin January 6 Trial Before Voting Starts: "Trump Knows..."

Liz Cheney has urged the court to hold the January 6 case regularly without any break to avoid any clash with the upcoming Presidential elections. A GOP representative, Cheney on the January 6 committee expressed concern over the Supreme Court's involvement in Donald Trump's immunity case, suggesting it could hinder Americans' access to vital information regarding the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

A former Wyoming congresswoman, who faced backlash from primary voters for her involvement in post-insurrection hearings, Cheney urged the justices to reach a prompt decision per The Hill. A vocal critic of Trump, she went on to tweet, "Delaying the January 6 trial suppresses critical evidence that Americans deserve to hear. Trump attempted to overturn an election and seize power. Our justice system must be able to bring him to trial before the next election. SCOTUS [Supreme Court of the US] should decide this case promptly."

The justices announced that they will hear oral arguments during the week of April 22 regarding Trump's claim of immunity from criminal responsibility for actions aimed at overturning his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Trump, currently facing a four-count indictment including charges of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct the congressional certification of election results, views the decision as a win primarily because it postpones the trial, potentially until after the election.

Some Democrats also see a silver lining in the delay. Congressman Ted Lieu of California, who has previously accused Trump of multiple election crimes, believes that such a postponement could benefit his party at the ballot box. Lieu wrote, "My view of the SCOTUS action: if the trial is delayed until after November, we will see the largest blue wave in history. If November becomes a referendum on whether Trump faces justice, then Democrats will absolutely flip the House, keep the White House, and expand the Senate." Although many anticipate the court will ultimately uphold the rejection of Trump's claim by a Washington DC appeals court, they express concern that the delay could have negative consequences.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted that "legal scholars are extremely grateful for the Supreme Court's decision," emphasizing the potential fear of "wrongful prosecution and retaliation" among future presidents if he loses. Despite the paradox, Trump has publicly mentioned pursuing "retribution and revenge" against political opponents if he regains office, even suggesting appointing a special prosecutor to probe Biden and his family. "I honestly thought there would be enough votes on the court not to take this case, for no other reason than bad facts make bad law. And the facts here could not be worse. If there was a context in which you wanted to decide the bounds of presidential immunity it’s not this case," legal analyst Lisa Rubin told MSNBC News.