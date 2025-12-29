A Brazilian psychic known online as the “Living Nostradamus” has reignited global fascination with a new set of 2026 predictions, offering a grim vision of political turmoil, technological disruption, and accelerating instability that he says will redefine the world order over the next two years.

Living Nostradamus Athos Salomé, 37, has built a large international following after claiming to have foreseen events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, major tech industry upheavals, and escalating geopolitical tensions. A self-described parapsychologist and spiritual medium, Salomé says his forecasts are based on pattern recognition, symbolic interpretation, and what he describes as intuitive perception rather than traditional prophecy.

Looking ahead to 2026, Athos Salomé predicts the world will enter a period of intensified unrest driven by overlapping crises rather than a single catastrophic event. He says political systems already under strain will face growing pressure as economic instability, mass migration, and AI technological acceleration collide. According to the living Nostradamus, the changes will feel sudden to the public but will be the result of years of unresolved global tensions reaching a breaking point.

One of the living Nostradamus most striking predictions centers on technology, particularly artificial intelligence. Athos Salomé believes AI development will surge beyond the ability of governments to regulate it, leading to widespread job displacement and ethical chaos.

The living Nostradamus warns that societies will struggle to adapt as automation rapidly replaces human labor, fueling protests, civil unrest, and deeper distrust of institutions. “Technology will advance faster than humanity’s moral framework,” he said, predicting backlash from populations who feel left behind.

Economic volatility also looms large in the 2026 predictions issued by the living Nostradamus. Athos Salomé forecasts turbulent financial markets, currency instability, and widening inequality that will test governments worldwide.

The living Nostradamus also predicts that economic fear will push leaders toward stricter controls, expanded surveillance, and emergency measures that quietly erode personal freedoms. “People will accept limitations they once rejected because fear will be used as justification,” he warned.

Geopolitical tensions, the living Nostradamus says, will continue to escalate through proxy conflicts, cyber operations, and strategic pressure rather than immediate large-scale warfare. Athos Salome predicts that cyberattacks on infrastructure, banking systems, and communications networks will become increasingly common, creating a constant sense of insecurity even in countries far from traditional battlefields. “The next conflicts won’t always be visible,” the living Nostradamus added. “They’ll be digital, psychological, and persistent.”

Environmental instability also features prominently in the 2026 predictions by the living Nostradamus. Athos Salomé predicts extreme weather events will intensify, disrupting food production and displacing populations. He believes climate-related disasters will accelerate migration patterns, placing additional strain on governments and fueling political polarization in already divided societies.

Despite the ominous tone, the living Nostradamus insists his predictions are meant as warnings rather than inevitabilities. He argues that awareness offers an opportunity to mitigate damage and adapt before crises spiral out of control. “The future is not written in stone,” he said. “When people understand what’s coming, they can make different choices.”

Critics remain skeptical of the 2026 predictions uttered by the living Nostradamus, noting that many of Salomé’s forecasts align with trends already identified by economists, security analysts, and climate scientists. They argue such predictions rely on broad global patterns rather than precise events, making them easier to claim in hindsight.

Still, the growing audience of the living Nostradamus suggests his message resonates in a world already grappling with uncertainty. Supporters point to what they describe as a record of unsettling accuracy, while others view his Nostradamus style warnings as a reflection of widespread anxiety rather than supernatural foresight.

As 2026 draws closer, the living Nostradamus has once again captured public attention by articulating fears many already feel — that the world is entering a volatile new phase where technology, politics, and human resilience will be tested like never before.