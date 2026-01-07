‘Living Nostradamus’ Offers Grim Prediction After Trump’s Strike on Venezuela — “No Rapid Resolution”

Popular Brazilian psychic Athos Salomé, who identifies as the Living Nostradamus, has come up with a chilling prediction for the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, after Donald Trump’s strike on Venezuela.

Trump captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to indict them on drug trafficking charges. They were brought to the US and are currently being held at a Brooklyn detention center.

The couple is facing charges of narco-terrorism and possession of guns to be used as a means of destruction against the US. So far, they have pleaded not guilty, and Maduro has claimed he is still the president of Venezuela, and “a decent man” who has been “kidnapped.”

Amid the tense situation, Athos Salomé provided a chilling prediction, saying that legal matters and negotiations will continue for months and won’t be resolved quickly.

BREAKING: Trump confirms that he kidnapped Maduro and attacked Venezuela because he wants personal control over their oil. This is so utterly pathetic in every single way possible. How can any freedom loving person support this? pic.twitter.com/xc8JEXWWMj — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 7, 2026



Trump has also stated that the US will keep a close eye on Venezuela, including the oil business. He also alleged they will conduct elections when the time is right.

The Living Nostradamus, who predicted the COVID pandemic and Queen Elizabeth’s death correctly, gave his predictions about the situation.

Speaking to Tyla, he alleged there will be “no rapid resolution or automatic release of Maduro. They will continue to be judicialized in the United States, and quiet negotiations will occur behind closed doors.”

He further added, “The prevailing pattern is that Maduro will be detained or legally neutralised through 2026.” According to him, there will be political reordering from the US, and they will do it using direct military aggression.

Nostradamus claimed that gold and oil will be the main negotiation tools that will also bring a new system in Venezuela. We have already seen what Trump plans on doing with the oil and how he plans to deal with the profit.

🔥@SecRubio: “I don’t care what the UN says. The UN doesn’t know what they’re talking about … Maduro is an indicted drug trafficker in the United States and he’s a fugitive of American justice.” pic.twitter.com/SRrQg7SyMW — Department of State (@StateDept) September 4, 2025



The psychic also said the current sanctions will be “recalibrated, not abolished, to be used as leverage for control and negotiation, not in place of wholesale punishment.”

According to him, the government will not fall suddenly, and there will be no military intervention. The US’ strategy of diplomacy and sanctions will be useful, he believes.

Salomé also issued warning against cyberattacks and financial tensions in Venezuela with slight retaliation. He added, “There’s nothing happening in Venezuela that is the end of Chavismo, but the removal of its central figure, while Nicolás Maduro gives into a strategy of isolation.”

Overall, Trump’s moves will cause a massive structural change in Latin America. There will be an end to illegal schemes and crises in Venezuela in 2026.