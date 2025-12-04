Living Nostradamus Makes Unexpected Prediction About Prince William – And Insiders Might be Whispering Already

Athos Salomé, who is best known as the ‘Living Nostradamus‘, is back with another prediction. The 38-year-old influencer has predicted when Prince William will take the throne. Just like always, believers are once again being quite serious about his prediction, as he has already earned a name for himself for rightly doing so.

For context, Salomé, a mystic from Brazil, is often likened to the legendary French astrologer Nostradamus. The original Nostradamus lived in the 1500s, and his predictions mostly came through riddles and poems. Now, many people believe that Athos Salomé is the modern version of him, as he had previously made many shocking predictions. The mystic claims that he managed to predict the “global disruption with biological threats” right before the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

He also claimed to have correctly predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to his followers, Salomé also made some spot-on predictions when it came to other world events. And now, has made another bold claim about “a major event” that will occur within the British Royal Family.

A Brazilian psychic known as the ‘Living Nostradamus’ has issued fresh warnings about the Sussexes and a looming ‘major event’ set to shake the Royal Family in 2026.https://t.co/iPqFuMWf5B — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) December 4, 2025

People have been curious lately about when Prince William will take the throne, which is currently occupied by his father, King Charles III. Well, according to a Brazilian mystic, it is not going to happen anytime soon. “The signal is unambiguous: 2026 is not expected to be the year of William’s coronation. The available data supports this reading,” he said in an interview with Tyla.

“The question hovering over London, Washington and Sydney finds, for now, a more analytical than emotional answer: not in 2026. The most probable scenario is the continuation of Charles’s reign throughout the year – albeit with occasional periods of reduced activity. Succession, therefore, is pushed to a later horizon, possibly the second half of the 2030s,” added Salomé.

Although the throne might not be his next year, Prince William might expect an increase in “high-profile diplomatic missions,” as predicted by the mystic. He thinks that the Prince of Wales would finally kick off “the expected visit to the United States marking 250 years of independence.”

Salomé thinks that we would see Prince William at more events than the King. There could be potential participation in the North American World Cup, which could be a “global stage to reinforce image and presence” of the royal family. He also cited “growing representation at events where the sovereign’s presence would traditionally be expected.”

“This strategy aligns with what specialists call a ‘de facto reign’. Charles remains the monarch, but William acts as an informal co-regent, accumulating experience and public legitimacy,” living Nostradamus explained.