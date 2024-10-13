Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir Spills The Details Of The Intimate Night With Michael Jackson in Vegas

Lisa Marie Presley shared intimate details about her whirlwind romance with pop icon Michael Jackson in her posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown. Their relationship started back in 1993 and took off during a trip to Las Vegas that seemed to change everything. Presley remembered how she and Jackson first met when they were kids in Las Vegas but said, "I think I was about six. My dad was performing at the Hilton and the Jackson 5 were playing down the road. Michael remembered that I went backstage and met them. I don't remember it at all."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

A few years later, in 1993, they bumped into each other again because of a mutual friend. Presley was 25 and married to Danny Keough and she wasn’t sure about hanging out with Jackson, who was 35 at that time. They soon began talking frequently on the phone later; those calls developed a deep friendship between them. But the turning point came during a trip to Las Vegas. Presley recalled, "We stayed in different rooms, but I would go to his and we would talk all night." Their late-night conversations created a strong bond as they opened up about their difficult childhoods in the spotlight.

“I was actually so happy, I’ve never been that happy again.” -Lisa Marie Presley talking about her marriage to Michael Jackson — Gigi 🌑✨ (@gigi_luna777) October 8, 2024

Jackson made a surprising confession on the last night of her extended eight-day stay. Presley wrote, "The final night Michael invited me to his room. When I arrived he said, 'Don't look at me. I'm really nervous. I want to tell you something,' and then he turned all out the lights." Jackson revealed his feelings in the darkness: "I don't know if you've noticed but I'm in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children." He then played her a song expressing his emotions, adding, "You don't have to say anything. I know I've thrown you off, but I really want you. I want to be with you," as per Daily Mail.

Presley went back to her room, still trying to wrap her head around what she just heard. She admitted, "I felt the same way that he did," and that she was 'fully in love with him.' Presley and Keough ended things upon her return to Los Angeles. She also noted that Jackson claimed to be a virgin at the time, having only kissed Tatum O'Neal and Brooke Shields previously. With Jackson initiating their first kiss, their physical relationship progressed quickly. Presley and Jackson married in the Dominican Republic in May 1994, just weeks after her divorce from Keough was finalized. Reflecting on this period, Presley wrote, "I was actually so happy, I've never been that happy again," as per Sky News.

The Late Great Lisa Marie Presley Talks Elvis, Her Marriage To Michael Jackson On @Letterman. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/IJINnmyRsE — True Elvis Fan 4Life 🕺🎸🎤 (@ElvisNumber1) January 16, 2023

The newlyweds attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy in their relationship. Presley described how they would occasionally rent a house where they could act like an ordinary couple who were 'doing laundry and watching TV together.' Their marital bliss was short-lived as Presley started to notice changes in Jackson's behavior during the promotional tour for his album HIStory. She started to get worried about how much he was relying on medication. It reminded her of what she saw her dad go through with his battles when it came to his health and his use of pills.