Here's Jimmy Kimmel’s Clever Retort to Trump’s Late-Night Insult With a Chilling Twist

In a classic feud of wit and words, Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Donald Trump’s latest late-night insults with a dash of his signature humor and a creepy reminder that hit close to home. The former president, known for his thin skin and aversion to being the punchline of jokes, could not resist taking a jab at late-night hosts who dared to mock him. Kimmel, however, was quick to turn the tables on Trump’s jibes. Trump, who never shies away from expressing his dismay for those who poke fun at him, took to his Truth Social account to unleash his agitation. "Now that the 'strike' is over, the talentless, low-rated CREEPS of Late Night Television is back," Trump declared. "I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled - True LOSERS!!!"

Unbothered by Trump’s feisty remarks, Kimmel retaliated with a sharp reminder of the former president’s own rollercoaster issues. "I love that with everything he’s got going on—running for president, 91 felony charges, a $250 million fraud trial—he still finds time to watch his favorite late-night shows and tantrum about them." It is a reminder that even amid his serious troubles and political happenings, Trump is unable to resist tuning in to see what comedians have to say about him. Kimmel, in his well-known comedic style, decided to give credit where credit was due. "In fairness, you can’t really argue with him. The man really does know talentless loser creeps. In fact, he fathered two of them," Kimmel slyly remarked before cutting to a video featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the two sons who have often found themselves in the public eye for various reasons.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This tongue-in-cheek response not only portrays Kimmel’s ability to throw punches with humor but also emphasizes the absurdity of Trump’s critique. As per the HuffPost story, the late-night show host managed to not only take a stand for himself but also turn the insult into an opportunity to poke fun at Trump’s own family, making this exchange of witty words a prime example of the ongoing comedic rift between the entertainer and the former president. Late-night television has frequently served as a platform for comedians to satire political figures, and Trump, during his tenure in the White House, was a constant target. His attempts to use his tweets and discreet messages against the host showcased a thin-skinned approach to criticism that continued even after leaving office.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

As Kimmel deftly weaved humor into his response, the underlying message wasn't lost: Trump's penchant for watching and reacting to late-night shows serves as a peculiar and somewhat amusing aspect of his post-presidential life. The exchange adds another chapter to the ongoing saga of comedians taking on political figures, proving that in the world of late-night entertainment, the laughs are often as sharp as the commentary.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 5, 2023. It has since been updated.