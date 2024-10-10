Lisa Marie Presley Revealed The 'Stupidest Thing' She Ever Did While Dating Danny Keough in Memoir

Lisa Marie Presley's posthumously completed memoir has shed light on some of the untold parts of her life. Presley's memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, was completed by her daughter Riley Keough. The only child of legendary singer Elvis Presley revealed her greatest regret while dating her ex-husband Danny Keough was actually going through with an abortion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

"The first time I got pregnant I didn't even know it. During the first four months we dated I had ended up in the ER with horrible pains and they rushed me into surgery," Lisa said, according to People. "The doctors thought it was my appendix, but when I came around, they told me I'd had an ectopic pregnancy (while they were in there they took my appendix out, too)," she added as she penned the terrible abortion journey. Sharing how she faced a similar situation again, the Sinking In singer shared, "With Danny, it happened that first time, and then it happened again when we got back together."

Women who say having an abortion is no big deal.. however Lisa Marie Presley was devastated over what she did. I think that’s what really happens. pic.twitter.com/T7Or8axo9L — Lisa (@teaminney) October 10, 2024

Sharing her sorrow over the abortion, Lisa said, "I ended up having an abortion. And it was the stupidest thing I've ever done in my whole life. I was devastated. I did it and we both cried. We were both destroyed and not long after that we fell apart and broke up. I couldn't live with myself."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

In the aftermath of the abortion, she also felt as if she had to make amends, so Lisa followed Danny onto a ship where he was performing with his band when ovulating. Lisa truly felt, "I didn't care if he wanted to be a part of it or not. I felt that I had to redeem, to make amends because I still couldn't believe I had had an abortion. I thought, I'm going to have this child. There is a child I need to be having."

Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley met in 1985. They dated for a while before getting hitched in 1988. They share two children, Riley and Benjamin. The two parted ways in 1994. However, they remained good friends until Lisa Marie's death in January 2023 due to cardiac arrest… — 🐰𝒦𝒾𝓈𝓈 𝑀𝓎 𝐵𝓊𝓃𝓈... 𝐼 𝒶𝓂 𝒫𝒶𝓂 🇺🇸🐰 (@PAMsLOvE) October 9, 2024

Lisa claimed, "I would be talking to the lost child, saying, 'I'm so sorry, I can't believe I f------ did that. Please forgive me and stay with me until I get pregnant again,'" as reported by People. Two weeks later, Presley found out she was going to be a mom again. Following this, Danny and Lisa got married and their daughter Riley Keough was born in 1989. After her first child, the pair became parents again to their son Benjamin Storm, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 27.

The memoir hit the shelves on October 8 and is being widely bought by the fans. The book also reveals details about Lisa's relationship with the late pop star Michael Jackson. According to People, she revealed that Jackson was still a virgin when they started dating. She married the "King of Pop" 20 days after divorcing Keough and separated from him in 1996. Jackson and Lisa cited irreconcilable differences as their ground for the divorce. The chapter dedicated to Jackson is titled 'Mimi' and is gaining immense popularity among the readers.