Lisa Kudrow’s Hilarious Parody Has Fans Yelling, “It’s Totally Karoline Leavitt!”

An old video of Lisa Kudrow parodying a Trump representative has recently resurfaced online, as fans attempt to dissect who the person in question is. The video, which is from 2020, captures a spot-on impression by the Friends star, and many now think that the MAGA “non-official spokesperson” is none other than Karoline Leavitt.

The clip is actually from Kudrow’s Netflix acting gig, Death to 2020, a political mockumentary produced and written by Black Mirror fame Charlie Booker and Annabel Jones. In the film, the actress plays the role of a fictional Trump aide named Jeanetta Grace Susan. In the scene, which recently went viral once again, Lisa is seen wearing a blazer and a pearl necklace.

Her style bears a striking resemblance to that of Leavitt’s. In fact, her blonde hair is also quite similar to that of Trump’s White House Press Secretary. One would say, there’s not much difference in the length of their hair.

In the scene, Lisa Kudrow makes a spot-on impression of the Trump aide. “The whole impeachment thing was baseless, okay,” she says. “So the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it,” she continues.

She even does an air quote, emphasizing the word “evidence” to suggest how ridiculous she thinks it is. We see a transcript on the screen next as concrete proof of Donald Trump’s doings.

However, fans think the following conversation bears a great resemblance to how Karoline Leavitt handles most press questions. “So what did he say on the transcript?” a reporter asks Lisa’s character from behind the camera.

“What transcript?” asks back the fictional Trump aide.

“Well, you just mentioned a transcript,” the interviewer, obviously puzzled, explains.

“Check your tape. I said no such thing,” says Lisa, or better yet, her character Jeanetta Grace Susan.

This is GREAT! Kudrow perfectly captured the Karoline Leavitt persona–right down to the long blond hair and vapid smile. https://t.co/C07nvqVHb2 — Avantigirl64 (@2nascarfans) August 10, 2025

The scene has many more exchanges that made many firmly believe that the Friends star was in fact playing a character based on Leavitt. In particular, the way Susan seemed confused by her own statement and the way Karoline regularly gives hasty excuses to defend Trump seemed similar in the eyes of the audience.

One such fan noted, “This is GREAT! Kudrow perfectly captured the Karoline Leavitt persona—right down to the long bond hair and vapid smile.”

Another wrote, “We literally listen to this everyday. MAGA believe and stake their lives on memes, but call any reporting or data into question and often see document records as a compelling reason to believe the opposite of what they indicate.”