Lip Reader Reveals What Taylor Swift Said After Getting Booed At Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift was just one of many celebrities who showed up to the Super Bowl, but the only one who got booed. A clip of the singer getting booed by fans at the game went viral on Instagram. An expert revealed exactly what the star said after the unexpected moment.

Travis Kelce’s team, Chiefs, went into the match as the two-time defending champions and lost. Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles competed against each other on Sunday in New Orleans. The Eagles won the game with a score of 40-22.

Kendrick Lamar was chosen to perform at halftime at the 2025 Super Bowl. Singer SZA also joined him during his set. The two performed their songs Luther and All the Stars together.

Taylor Swift was present at the 2o25 Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team. The Eras Tour singer appeared on the screen in the Caesars Superdome. The star was loudly booed by the fans in the arena for no apparent reason.

The singer who was there with Ice Spice looked visibly confused at the abrupt booing. In the clip that went viral, Taylor could be seen saying something to the rapper.

NJ Hickling, who is a lip reader, spoke to Daily Mail and revealed exactly what the star said to her friend. “Aww what, what’s going on?,” is what Swift said after the confusing moment.

The singer wasn’t the only person confused by the booing. Her fans took to social media to express their outrage at the sports fans present in the arena.” Taylor Swift Boo’d. Loudly. She’s not used to that lol,” one fan commented.

Taylor Swift at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cO7HMlgEl3 — Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) February 10, 2025

Another added, “As much as Taylor seemed to not care, imagine going to a football game to support your boyfriend and the entire stadium starts booing you?? She’s still a person with feelings and this makes me so sad, no one deserves to be treated like this.”

Daily Mail also reported that Travis Kelce was “devastated” after he heard of the news of booing. “Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless,” a source told the outlet. The insider also shared how Travis “protects” Taylor and this incident “broke his heart.”

“He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this,” the source shared.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/Y2QCVHkiB9 — Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) February 8, 2025

This news comes after speculation about Swift being pregnant. A recent report shared that Travis and Taylor are already preparing to welcome a child. “She’s completely redesigning part of her house with her interior designer to make space for a nursery,” an insider close to the singer revealed.

Swift’s inner circle is reportedly aware of the pregnancy and “wouldn’t be surprised” if she shares the news with the world soon. The star is reportedly withholding the news to make sure “everything is okay first.”

The report also claimed that Taylor did not want to take away the attention from Kelce on his big day. “She doesn’t want to steal Travis’ thunder before the Super Bowl,” the source shared.