Melania Trump and Usha Vance met with military families at a Red Cross event. The women warmly greeted and conversed with the troops and their families while handing them care packages, leading up to the holidays. A lip reader has now revealed exactly what the First Lady told the attendees.

The two women showed up at the event with gratitude and warmth to greet the military families. “So nice to meet you!” the FLOTUS told the people she met while passing care packages.

“This month and every month, America remains grateful for your service, your sacrifice and your spirit. As we give thanks this season, let us remember what unites us, our shared love of country, our faith in one another, and our pride in those who serve. Happy Thanksgiving.” -… pic.twitter.com/HghHrxQks3 — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) November 27, 2025

Both women took to the stage to give speeches at Maryland’s Andrews Air Force Base on Monday. In a conversation with The Mirror US, lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling revealed what the First Lady muttered as she interacted with troops and their families.

“Don’t mind me, how are you? They’re all going to be surprised. It’s very nice. Thank you,” she said as she walked to a table where attendees were seated. “Who am I going to now?” Melania asked while wondering where she was supposed to go next.

A White House press release revealed how the FLOTUS and SLOTUS shared their “heartfelt appreciation” for the military personnel and their families during the official engagement.

“As the holiday season approaches—a time when many military families will celebrate with an empty seat at the table,” the statement read. It noted how both women have expressed their gratitude to the soldiers and their families who have shown “strength, resilience, and sacrifice.”

The White House also shared several pictures of the women interacting with families at the Maryland base. “Please know that our nation is thinking of you, praying for you, and deeply grateful for your service,” Melania noted in her speech while emphasizing how this is especially true during the holidays.

The FLOTUS also touched on the topic of digital AI wars while advising the troops to start preparing for the same. Melania spoke about how it’s necessary to train the next generation in order to win the next AI war. She noted that the American students will be the ones leading the Marine Corps in the future.

Usha also expressed her gratitude to the troops for carrying the “proud traditions of duty, honor, and service.” The Second Lady pointed out that the military families serve as the “model” example for the nation, including her own family.

As we give thanks this season, let us remember what unites us – our shared love of country, our faith in one another, and our pride in those who serve. pic.twitter.com/amLURKB79p — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 21, 2025

Kathryn Wisniewski, who serves as the Marine Corps lieutenant, noted the First Lady and Second Lady’s visit marked a landmark moment. “With a shared goal of acknowledging the sacrifices made by those serving or deployed this holiday season,” the lieutenant noted.

Wisniewski recognised the visit as an “invaluable opportunity” for both women to connect with the troops and their families.