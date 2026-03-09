Lip Reader Reveals Kate Middleton’s 4-Word Remark to Prince William After Tense Interaction With Andrew

A lip reader has reportedly revealed that Kate Middleton-Windsor tried to play the peacemaker between Prince William and former Prince Andrew during Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s funeral on September 16 2025.

The lip-reader has disclosed what the princess of Wales said to her husband after a peculiar interaction with Andrew. In Lip-Reading the Royals on Channel 5, lip-reader Nicola Hickling said that she closely observed a tense confrontation between Andrew and William during Katharine’s funeral, and how Kate reacted to the same.

As senior royals were starting to leave the ceremony and waited for their vehicles, the former duke of York approached William. According to Hickling, Andrew approached William with one request, saying “I’ve learnt from what I’ve done, but before I forget, and if I can, I’d like to ask you if you can forgive.”

Hickling then revealed Kate’s four-word utterance to her husband after Andrew attempted to seize the opportunity to ask for his nephew’s forgiveness.

Adrienne Carter, who is a body language expert, adds to the claim by stating that William was “extremely uncomfortable” with this interaction with Andrew. She claimed that William certainly didn’t want to be seen having a chat with the controversial figure.

“William’s face said everything, ‘I don’t want to converse with you, push off.’. And I think Andrew probably got the message, ” Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbitar said about their interaction.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles not long after the funeral over his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has been accused of passing sensitive information to the disgraced financier when he was serving as the United Kingdom trade envoy.

He was also thrown out of his 30-room royal residence by the king. Andrew was later arrested for misconduct in a public office.

Coming back to the incident during Katharine’s funeral, after Andrew left, Kate was seen approaching her husband at Westminster Cathedral’s steps. Hickling said that after observing Andrew’s demeanor, Kate remarked, “He seems very sorry.”

However, William was reportedly annoyed by Kate’s intervention. Responding to Kate, William then stated, “Do you think I deserved that?” and followed it by “Is that what you mean?”

Royal commentator Christo Foufas, however, does not agree with Kate. Foufas doesn’t believe in the claim that Andrew approached William to seek forgiveness. He claimed that the former prince did not apologize, even though it might have appeared so from his body language.

“He might have seemed sorry to Princess Catherine, but those words did not leave his mouth; he didn’t actually say ‘sorry,’ did he?” Foufas said.

