Lip Reader Decodes Kate Middleton’s Heartfelt Remark as Crowd Welcomes Her at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton has a special place in her heart for tennis, so it was very natural that she was spotted at Wimbledon over the weekend. On July 13, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was seen enjoying the men’s and women’s singles finals with her husband, Prince William, and children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As the Royal Family watched Jannik Sinner completely snatch a victory from Carlos Alcaraz, they looked more regal than usual. George and Charlotte even had the opportunity to take home signed tennis balls from Sinner. Just a day before the full-family appearance, Kate Middleton was seen enjoying the women’s singles final at Wimbledon. She certainly got a great welcome at the UK-based tennis event as she was seated next to none other than Billie Jean King, a legend in the world of this sport.

Notably, this was probably her first-ever significant solo attendance at a sports competition since she has been in remission from cancer. So, it wasn’t quite unexpected that a crowd of 15,000 fellow tennis lovers welcomed her with a heartwarming standing ovation.

Lip reader, Jeremy Freeman told WalesOnline, how exactly the Princess of Wales reacted after the warm welcome. At first, she shortly responded, “Thanks. Hi,” and smiled back at the people at the Center Court. Then, she reportedly told an off-camera acquaintance. “Sweet, very nice to hear!”

Kate Middleton was as excited as the crowd who witnessed her second public appearance after her diagnosis was announced in March of last year. In September 2024, she finally shared the joyful news of her road to recovery after her chemotherapy ended. Then, in January, Middleton finally entered her remission.

Two weeks ago, the Royal Family member had some new updates as she visited Colchester Hospital’s wellbeing garden. Kate opened up about her emotional and physical “post-treatment phase,” while also speaking up about how it has been “really, really difficult” for her.

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

She added. “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable.”

Middleton further reflected on the reality, saying, “You have to find your new normal and that takes time… and it’s a rollercoaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times.”