Lip Reader Cracks Obama’s Six-Word Dig at Bush—Here’s What He Really Said

From successful MAGA campaigns to a robust political presence and coverage, Donald Trump achieved victory on November 6, 2025, securing votes in the majority of states across the country. The United States of America welcomed him as its 47th President, who took the oath during the inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025. The event was globally televised and witnessed the attendance of several prominent political leaders worldwide.

However, not everyone seems to be happy about his comeback. As per the Irish Star, former President Barack Obama and George W. Bush indulged in a brief chat, and a lip reader is persuaded that the former presidents Bush and Obama spoke something unusual about Donald Trump at the inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC.

A new viral clip posted to X from a lip-reading expert has seemingly uncovered a six-word dig made by Obama to Bush at the service. The video shared on X ( formerly Twitter) was captioned, “Jackie G, my favorite lip reader, just posted this about Obama and Bush.” The lip reader analyzed the moment as Obama walked past former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

When Barack Obama reached his seat, he was seen leaning toward former Republican President George W. Bush. He seemed to joke about preventing Trump from being sworn in as the country’s president. Jackie G, a lip reader, analyzed the conversation, indicating it was filled with easygoing banter.

According to Jackie G’s interpretation, Obama greeted Bush with, “Good to see you,” before jokingly adding, “How can we stop what’s happening?” Both were seen chuckling together as the ceremony continued. However, some public members have speculated that they weren’t referring to Trump specifically but rather to the clapping and ongoing reactions from the Capitol crowd.

One user, as per The Irish Star, commented, “Folks, Obama is talking about the clapping and cheering, not the swearing-in ceremony.” Another suggested that Obama’s final word might have been “stop,” rather than “happening.” Several other users also took this opportunity to mock Trump after the comments.

The alleged political rivals have frequently criticized each other over the years. Donald Trump promoted the so-called birther conspiracy theory about Obama, falsely claiming he was not born in the United States. Moreover, in October 2024, Trump referred to Obama as a “terrible president” and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, as “nasty.”

Similarly, Barack Obama criticized Trump, calling him a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.” During the campaign, the former First Lady said, “The consequences of him ever being president again are brutally serious.”

However, this took an unexpected turn when Trump told CNN last year that he was fond of Barack Obama, ahead of his campaign rally in Michigan. That’s not all—after Trump’s victory in 2016, Obama welcomed him with open arms, and the two reportedly had an “excellent” and “wide-ranging” conversation. Are these two prominent political figures genuinely fond of each other, or, as the lines of politics blur, does their bond remain just as ambiguous? Perhaps only time can reveal the truth.