Lip Reader Catches Trump’s Surprising Whisper to Canada’s PM During World Cup Draw

US President Donald Trump, alongside Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, took to the stage together last night (December 5) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw that took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C on Friday. These countries that are going to host the upcoming FIFA World Cup, hence were drawn together, which comes following Trump’s tariff policy, which has put strain on their trade relationships.

Now, a lip reader named Jeremy Freeman, based in the UK, has come up with his interpretation concerning what Trump might have interacted with Mark Carney during their time on stage together. The leaders watched a performance together as the ceremony went on, which is part of the run-up to next year’s tournament.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s face while Donald Trump is dancing Y.M.C.A in World Cup draw. 😭 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pmMLbEtKFN — Gabriel 🔭 (@vodimtenigranku) December 5, 2025

The performance comprised the pop group The Village People, who performed their hit song YMCA, and amidst that, Trump at a particular point said something which the lip reader stated to be – “I love this,” which he said to the Canadian prime minister as the show went on. Trump also went along with the vibe, and he reportedly told the other leader, “Come on, they make me happy.”

Moreover, he also urged his wife, Melania Trump urging her to get involved, by telling her, “Come on, join in,” at another point in the performance. However, what has been creating the tension here is that all these have come up during the phase of Trump’s tariff policies. Concerning these, the US President also spoke to the Press, where he said, We’re getting along. I think we have a meeting set up for some time after the event.”

President Donald J. Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino announce the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup draw will take place at the @KenCen in Washington, D.C. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9URV4wCeAq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 22, 2025

However, it wasn’t everything about the soccer, as the leaders went for a private meeting as well, that too with no staff in the room for nearly 50 minutes after the draw, according to reports. Talking about the draw, a spokesperson named Mark Carney stated, “Today was about the FIFA World Cup 26 and Canada’s leadership and opportunities as we welcome the world as a co-host.”

This event was also the place where Trump and Mexican President Sheinbaum met for the first time in person. Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, also said that the President is thinking about dividing an agreement between the three countries into two. “Our relationship with the Canadian economy is totally different than our relationship with the Mexican economy,” he said. “It actually doesn’t make a ton of economic sense why we would marry those three together.”