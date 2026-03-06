Lionel Messi Caught in Awkward Moment as Trump Makes His Usual Move

Donald Trump never leaves a chance for delivering an unexpected rant in the most inopportune of moments. And what more could one ask for, now that he already has in his hands one of the most controversial topics of the U.S. strikes in Iran? On March 5, the White House had visitors Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team, where they celebrated their MLS Cup 2025 win.

The ceremony was arranged at the East Room of the premises, and Messi had entered with Donald Trump by his side, along with Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas. They had the entire team standing behind them. But it was not before long that the guests had to resort to hanging their heads down in awkward silence, as the President began addressing the press and attendees. His topic of conversation was clearly out of place.

Just before his speech, Jazz music played in a small orchestra set up at one corner of the room. As it faded away, Trump began addressing the winners and acknowledged the champion team standing right behind him. He remarked, “We like champions. We like winners.”

After speaking briefly to the winning players, Trump jumped right back to pivoting about the ongoing conflict in Iran. Without a moment’s concern, he delivered a lengthy update on the warring times, leaving the players shocked in awkward silence.

Trump said, “And before we begin, I think I will say a few words about what’s going on with respect to our operation in the country of Iran. The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule, and at levels that people have never seen before, actually.”

Lionel Messi walks in with his head down, like he lost the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa American finals again, as he walks in with Jorge Mas and the Disaster-in-Tweet (Dump Trump). 🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/AiZL3WufXO — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) March 5, 2026

Right when the attendees and players thought that Donald Trump would swing back to stringing a few words of praise for the team or the championship, he simply continued the anti-Iran rant. He began explaining the scope of the military campaign, as he instead chose to rejoice in knocking out all of Iran’s missiles and drones with each passing minute.

Obviously, the 79-year-old did not forget to boast about the military capabilities of the U.S. armed forces. He clearly ignored the very reason why the attendees for the ceremony had gathered in the first place.

Donald Trump continued, “We’re destroying more of Iran’s missiles and drone capability every single hour, knocking them out like nobody thought was possible. As soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes, the launcher gets hit. They don’t know what’s happening. But we have the greatest military anywhere in the world.”

This couldn’t be funnier. Trump invited the Inter Miami CF soccer team to the White House, with players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and others. And there he is giving an ultimatum to the Iranian military to lay down their weapons, with Messi and Suárez standing in the… pic.twitter.com/HGAi9kUmm5 — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) March 6, 2026

Accelerating the unexpected political turn, Trump added that the Iranian Navy was now nonexistent. The U.S. military, he claimed, had even claimed that Iranian combat aircraft had been destroyed, effectively eliminating much of the country’s air capability. He summed up that the opposing country had nothing remaining in the name of military or warring capabilities.

Donald Trump concluded his lengthy rant by stating that nearly sixty percent of Iran’s capabilities had been wiped out. He rounded off his bizarre claims by adding, “Other than that, they’re doing quite well. I say, what’s left? But they’re tough.”

At the end of the speech, Messi and his team members were forced to applaud the uncalled military update. The fact that the players showed visible discomfort over the president digressing the ceremony made it evident that it was all about Trump promoting his political agenda above everything else.