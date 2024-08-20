Lindsey Graham Issues Dire Warning About Why ‘Provocateur’ Trump Could Lose Election

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has time and again launched verbal attacks against his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris. He has criticized her with personal jabs about her appearance and race. Furthermore, Trump ignored the suggestions of focusing on policy and avoiding personal attacks on Harris. As such, Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's allies, stated that while Trump could defeat Harris on policy, positioning himself as a 'provocateur' might block his path back to the White House, as reported by Mediaite.

The prediction came on Meet the Press when moderator Kristen Welker brought up Nikki Haley’s statement suggesting that Trump and the GOP must stop their complaints and concentrate on winning. For context, during an appearance on Special Report with Bret Baier, Haley had said, "What Donald Trump needs to do is go out there and campaign every single day, telling the American people exactly what Kamala Harris has said. We are 80-plus days out. We need him to win, but you’ve got to go out and do the work, and the one thing Republicans have to stop doing is whining about her."

Sen. Lindsey Graham told #NBC ’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday that #Trump, “the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.” His came after Kristen Welker asked whether Trump should continue personally attacking his opponent Vice President #Harris on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/TD24eIgwM9 — joop veen (@jbveen) August 18, 2024

She added, “I want this campaign to win, but the campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes. It’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It’s not going to win talking about whether she’s dumb. You can’t win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they’re smart,” as reported by Mediaite.

President @realDonaldTrump’s policies are good for America.



If we have a policy debate in this election, President Trump wins. pic.twitter.com/12m3TjL559 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 18, 2024

Talking about Haley's stance, Welker asked Graham, “Do you agree with Nikki Haley?” Graham agreed and said, “Yeah. I don’t think— I don’t look at Vice President Kamala Harris as a lunatic. I look at her as the most liberal person to be nominated for president in the history of the United States.” The senator added, “I would make it about policy. A nightmare for Harris is to defend her policy choices.”

Graham explained, “President Trump can win this election. If you have a policy debate, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.” He continued, “I’m looking for President Trump to show up in the last 80 days to define what he will do for our country, to fix broken borders, to lower inflation,” as reported by the New York Post.

Graham argues that if Trump focuses on policy, he'll win. But if he keeps playing the provocateur and showman, he may lose.



Even if you accept the first part of that, the basic problem is that playing the provocateur and showman is the only thing Trump is interested in. https://t.co/3I7dBiOtzL — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 19, 2024

The senator also opined that making Harris justify her record could place Democrats in a difficult position. "Every day we’re not talking about her policy choices as vice president, and what she would do as president, is a good day for her and a bad day for us. Policy is the key to the White House,” Graham stressed.

Meanwhile, Trump recently justifying his verbal attacks on Harris, said, “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her." He claimed he was very angry as she used the justice system against him. “They want me to be nice. But they’re not being nice to me. They want to put me in prison,” Trump said, as reported by Politico.