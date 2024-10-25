Lindsey Graham Blasts GOP Leaders for Backing Harris Over Trump: "I Can't Take..."

Graham Slams Fellow Republicans for Backing Harris

Lindsey Graham speaks at a rally on December 31, 2020, in Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell)

Senator Lindsey Graham surprised many recently by openly criticizing members of his own party who have thrown their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. As the 2024 election approaches, the Republican Party finds itself grappling with internal issues with figures like Graham doubling down on Donald Trump’s vision while others, including Cheney, rallying behind Harris.

Graham's Problem with Republicans

The crowd holds their signs while Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump speaks during a rally on May 1, 2024, in Michigan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nic Antaya)

As per NBC News, Graham’s fiery rebuke of fellow Republicans endorsing Harris stems from his view that these endorsements betray core Republican values and that supporting Harris is essentially endorsing a continuation of the Biden administration’s policies. Graham slammed, “What the hell are you doing? You’re supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics.” He asserted, “I can’t take four more years of this crap.”

Republicans Who’ve Supported Harris

Anthony Scaramucci departs from 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on August 14, 2017, in New York City (L); Olivia Troye speaks on stage during the Democratic National Convention on August 21, 2024, in Chicago (R). Cover Image Source: Mike Coppola/ Getty Images (L); Chip Somodevilla (R)

A notable number of Republicans, including prominent figures like former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, have endorsed Harris. Moreover, several former Trump administration officials, including Anthony Scaramucci and Olivia Troye, have claimed that the GOP nominee's leadership can be dangerous for the country, forcing them to cross party lines. Dick Cheney, and other former aides who worked for the Bush administration, have also backed Harris.

Why are Republicans Supporting Harris?

Kamala Harris rallies with supporters on October 13, 2024, in North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

For many Republicans backing Harris, the concern isn’t so much with Harris’ policy but with Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric. Trump’s statements describing Democrats as 'the enemy from within' have disappointed many. Most controversial, however, is Trump’s repeated mention of a hypothetical 'day-one' dictatorship. Trump joked about being a dictator on his first day back in the White House “to close the border, and...to drill, drill, drill.”

Graham’s Defense of Trump

Donald Trump at a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee)

Despite these concerns, Graham has stood by Trump, suggesting that the former president’s controversial comments shouldn’t overshadow the policy accomplishments of his administration. Graham said, “We have a bigger problem from within and they hate it. It’s a narrative they don’t like.” He claims that American voters are highly aware of the downsides of current policies and will seek a change.

Graham's Issue with Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and U.S. President Joe Biden on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

Harris has recently come under fire from Republicans for her remarks on The View. When asked if she would have done anything differently from Joe Biden over the past four years, her response was a disappointing "there is not a thing that comes to mind." Harris later defended her position, emphasizing her role in achievements such as capping insulin costs and negotiating prescription prices under Medicare. Meanwhile, Graham asserted, “The danger to this country is the policies of Biden and Harris...Her [Harris] fingerprints are all over this disaster."

Liz Cheney’s Response to Graham’s Remarks

Liz Cheney speaks during a conversation with Mark Leibovich about her new book 'Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning' on December 13, 2023, in Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

As per The Hill, former Rep. Liz Cheney has been particularly vocal in her rebuttal of Graham’s comments. When asked about Graham’s opposition to Republicans endorsing Harris, Cheney advised, “Don’t listen to Lindsey Graham, number one. It’s good life advice, actually.” Cheney has positioned herself as a defender of democracy, suggesting that the current election should transcend partisan boundaries and focus on preserving American values.