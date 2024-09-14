Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out, Claims People Are 'Laughing at Republicans': “We're a Complete Joke”

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made headlines again, this time for expressing her agitation. In a new video, Greene expressed, “People are looking at Republicans in Washington and laughing at us. They think we are a complete joke.” Internet went crazy over the new video as one user wrote, “Did the blinders finally come off? The MAGA cult has been laughed at for the last 7 years.” Another user chimed in, “Yes, in fact many people think so. They listen to you, and they think you are a joke. Then again, some other people treat you seriously. And that is a serious problem for America and the world.”

Moreover, in other news, she criticized Mike Johnson for what she perceived as his failure to fulfill promises made to the Republican conference. She accused Johnson of aiding Democrats and the Biden administration. Greene remarked, "By passing the Democrats' agenda and handcuffing the Republicans' ability and influence legislation, our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has aided and abetted the Democrats and the Biden administration in destroying our country."

However, despite her efforts, her motion to oust Johnson was swiftly rejected, with bipartisan support to table her resolution. The final vote reflected a resounding dismissal of Greene’s move, with 359 representatives voting against her motion and 43 in favor.

Johnson responded with a tongue-in-cheek reply and referred to as "just another Wednesday on Capitol Hill." He labeled Greene's resolution as a "misguided effort" and expressed, "Hopefully, this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress. It's regrettable. It's not who we are as Americans and we're better than this. We need to get beyond it."

As per ABC News, Greene, unbothered by the outcome, spoke to reporters after the vote, stating that the rejection of her motion showcased the unity within the Republican Party and its readiness to collaborate with Democrats. She exclaimed, "I think this is exactly the American people needed to see. I didn't run for Congress to come up here and join the uni-party, and the uni-party was on full display today," she added. "As a matter of fact, [the Republican Party] proved they're ready to do everything with the Democrats."

Intriguingly, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries offered insight into the Democrats' decision to support Johnson, citing, "Our decision to stop Marjorie Taylor Greene, from plunging the House of Representatives and the country into further chaos is rooted in our commitment to solve problems for everyday Americans in a bipartisan manner. We need more common sense and less chaos in Washington, D.C. Marjorie Taylor Greene and extreme MAGA Republicans are chaos agents," as reported by NBC News.

Former President Donald Trump, a vocal supporter of Johnson, urged against further disruptions, emphasizing the importance of unity within the party. Despite this, Greene expressed gratitude for Trump's backing. He said, "If we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything! Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard. I also wish certain things were done over the last period of two months, but we will get them done, together."